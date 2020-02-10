Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Bags Best Director for Parasite, Gives a Special Shout Out to Co-Nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino in His Speech (Watch Video)

Bong Joon Ho wins best director (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 92nd Academy Awards took place at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on February 10. The awards celebrating the best of cinema had some of the biggest films competing this year for the big honours. While the first award of the evening was taken home by Brad Pitt for best supporting role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, it also turned out to be a big night for South Korean film Parasite which bagged Best director for Bong Joon Ho and best original screenplay. The film has created history with its first-ever Oscar win for a film from South Korea. The film unanimously received rave reviews from critics globally and we are sure even the Academy jury had to agree that it was one of most well-directed films of the year. Oscars 2020: How Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite Can Create History at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Accepting his second Oscar of the evening, director Bong Joon Ho couldn't contain his happiness as he bagged the best director honour. In his acceptance speech, he not only thanked his co-stars but also had a special mention for his co-nominees which included a big thank you to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Check Out His Speech Here:

#BongJoonHo showing major love and respect to Martin Scorsese during his acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/5iiCuXgN0u — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) February 10, 2020

In his speech, he said, "Bong paid tribute to Scorsese in his speech, saying that when he was young he “carved deep into my heart” a quote by Scorsese: “The most personal is the most creative.” He also thanked Tarantino for championing his work: “Quentin, I love you.” Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Original Screenplay for Parasite and Twitterati Can't Get Over His 'Smiling Moment' Admiring the Oscar Trophy.

It will be interesting to see if Parasite also bags the best picture honour which would make it the first-ever International film to win this honour. Stay tuned for the full winners' list!