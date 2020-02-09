Oscars 2020: Predicting the Winner in Every Major Catergory of the 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards, or Oscars 2020, is happening on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Indian viewers can catch up the event in the easily morning hours on February 10. Like every year, the Academy Awards 2020 comes with its own set of controversies, from lacking in diversity to some very overlooked snubs (Booksmart, Uncut Gems). Oscars 2020 Live Streaming in IST: How to Watch 92nd Academy Awards Full Show Live In India? Get Oscars Date & Time; TV & Online Telecast Details!
Films like the Korean masterpiece Parasite, Todd Phillips' Joker, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit and Sam Mendes' 1917 dominating the nominations. But who would bag away most of the awards? Here're our predictions for the Oscars 2020 in every major category.
Best Supporting Actor (Female):
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Predicted Winner: Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Laura Dern has been a favourite among most of the award shows, and she is also a cinch to win at the Academy Awards too. If that happens, this would be Laura's first Academy Award win, after three nominations. But we had a vote, it would have been Scarlett Johannson for Jojo Rabbit. Jojo Rabbit Movie Review: Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis Shine in Taika Waititi’s Splendid Blend of Coming-of-Age Drama and Anti-Nazi Satire.
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Predicted Winner: Little Women
Most of the nominees here are very strong contenders, but we have a strong inkling that this could be Little Women's trophy to take home. Little Women Movie Review: Greta Gerwig's Adaptation is Emotional and Cleverly Crafted for Our Times With Stellar Performances by Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Predicted Winner: 1917
Sam Mendes' 1917 is a technical marvel, with nearly every department in sync with each other. Sound also played a huge deal in creating the conflict-laden atmosphere for the war scenes, so hoping the movie bags this one.
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Predicted Winner: Ford v Ferrari
Another category that could fall in 1917's lap, but we think Ford V Ferrari would race ahead here, just for the scintillating role sound plays during the race portions of the film. Ford v Ferrari Movie Review: Christian Bale, Matt Damon Set the Trail Blazing in James Mangold’s Spirited Racing Drama.
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Predicted Winner: Joker
The haunting score by Hildur Guðnadóttir is mostly like to bag this one, after winning a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Predicted Winner: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
This surely is a tough one, as all the nominees in the category are terrific. Usually, we would have placed our bets on either Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to take the trophy. But it has been Brad Pitt who has grabbing accolades and there is a high chance that he could win his first Oscar for acting. At least, we would get another hilarious speech from him. BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Predicted Winner: American Factory
Another closely-contested competition, with For Sama, being a hot favourite. But American Factory would relate more to the American voters.
Best International Feature Film
Les Miserables (France)
Parasite (South Korea)
Corpus Christie (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Predicted Winner: Parasite (South Korea)
Hands down, Parasite! Parasite Movie Review: Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-Nominated Film Reels You In With Its Black Humour, Surprise Twists and Smart Context.
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Predicted Winner: 1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit are close contenders, but remembering the detailing in the war fields created 1917, chalk up another win for Sam Mendes. 1917 Movie Review: Sam Mendes’ Genius Direction & Roger Deakins' Astounding Cinematography Create the Most Immersive War Film of This Century.
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Predicted Winner: Ford v Ferrari
Parasite and Joker could create an upset here, but once again, just for the racing sequences, James Mangold's film would most likely steal another win.
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Predicted Winner: 1917
One again, there is nary a doubt that Roger Deakins' amazing cinematography for 1917 is going to be a winner here!
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Predicted Winner: 1917
The writer is a huge Marvel fan, and is rooting for Avengers: Endgame. But the writer also knows in his heart that a good job in the VFX department also means not making the viewers realise what they are seeing is special effects. So I have to say that there is an upper hand to 1917.
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Predicted Winner: Bombshell
Judy is a close contender, but Bombshell is most likely to win this category.
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Predicted Winner: Klaus
This is one category that could go anywhere. Usually, Disney always had an upperhand, making Toy Story 4 a great contender. But it has been movies like Missing Link, Klaus and I Lost My Body that had been getting the awards. My bets are on Klaus to get Netflix an Oscar win.
Best Original Song
"I Can't Let you Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)
"I am Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)
"I am Standing with You" (Breakthrough)
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)
"Stand Up" (Harriet)
Predicted Winner: "I am Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)
Another guaranteed winner, because the world loves Elton John (and they have to compensate somehow for not nominating Ansel Egerton's fantastic performance in the film).
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Two Popes
Predicted Winner: Jojo Rabbit
The Irishman and Little Women have high stakes here, but Taika Waititi's sublime Nazi satire does stand a better chance to get a win.
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Predicted Winner: Parasite
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite feel like close competitors in the category, with our bets on the Bong Joo-ho's film.
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Antonia Bandera - Pain and Glory
Leonardo Di Caprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Predicted Winner: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
We do feel bad for Adam Driver for his brilliant performance in Marriage Story, as there is a high chance that Joaquin Phoenix will win the trophy. But there is a possibility that the jury might look beyond the amazing tics that Phoenix displayed as the deranged Arthur Fleck to maybe give Driver his first Oscar. Which is also the case if Phoenix take the statuette too!
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Rene Zellweger - Judy
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Predicted Winner: Rene Zellweger - Judy
Seeing how Zellweger has been dominating other award shows, it feels like a cinch that she would win her second Academy Award.
Best Director
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Predicted Winner: Sam Mendes - 1917
Sam Mendes, indubitably!
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Predicted Winner: 1917
It will be a close race between Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Parasite and 1917, with 1917, looking to seal the deal, with the big win of the night.