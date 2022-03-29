For the world, Oscars 2022 turned out to be a rather shocking experience following Will Smith and Chris Rock's slap controversy that occurred on stage. While on one side there were netizens churning memes related to the unscripted incident, on the other hand, many celebrities also reacted to the mayhem. However, it was Nicole Kidman's jaw-dropping picture claiming it was her reaction to the Will-Chris fiasco that grabbed attention. But... wait, there's more to the tale. Nicole Kidman Reacting to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 Is the Meme of the Day!

As of now, reported by Vulture, the picture of Nicole sitting in the audience, displaying a shocking face over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is not her reaction to the slap drama. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the Nicole Kidman's viral picture was clicked before the Chris Rock altercation. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022; Viral Incident Ignites Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter.

Nicole Kidman's Viral Picture:

Revealing the truth behind Nicole's photo, photographer Myung Chun (of the Los Angeles Times) told Vulture that Kidman appeared to be "excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room" when the photo was clicked. Speaking about the same, he said, "Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands. ... Shortly thereafter, Chastain walked over to greet Kidman and her husband Keith Urban."

In a nutshell, Nicole Kidman's viral click was from Oscars 2022 but it was not a reaction to Will Smith punching Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith's joke. Stay tuned!

