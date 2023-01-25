Indian filmmaker Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show or Last Film Show lost out in the 95th Oscar Awards race as it did not make it to the final nominations. Chhello Show was selected as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, but in the final nomination list, it lost to All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), EO (Poland) and The Quiet Girl (Ireland). Oscars 2023 Nomination: Kartiki Gonsalves's 'The Elephant Whisperer' Makes It To The Best Documentary Short Film List Category

Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama about a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), who's ensnared by the magic of cinema and sets forth to fulfil his 35mm celluloid dreams. Oscars 2023: India’s Chhello Show and Pakistan’s Joyland Fail to Bag Nomination in Best International Feature Film.

It stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. The film had premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 and was theatrically released in India in October 2022.