Oscars 2020: Twitter is Showering Heaps of Praises on Parasite and Bong Joon Ho for Their Multiple Academy Award Wins
Twitter Celebrates Parasite's Oscar domination (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The night belonged to Parasite and its entire team! Who would have thought a South Korean movie dominate the Hollywood Oscars? With as many as four wins in major categories, Parasite just became the first international movie to win the Best Picture Award in the history of Oscars. It's really a big deal to beat the likes of Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes in the Best Director category and we wonder if Bong Joon Ho plans on continuing to drink for the next few weeks to come. Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Becomes First Ever to Receive Best Actor for a Comic Book Movie, Receives Standing Ovation.

After bagging the award for Best Screenplay, later for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director, of course, Parasite was announced as the Best Picture of 2019. It's an honour for South Korea and a proud moment for all the citizens of the country. Twitter is currently enjoying their euphoric win and some of the reactions are truly epic. Check them out. Oscars 2020: A R Rahman's Slumdog Millionaire Song Jai Ho Features in Best Original Song Tribute Montage at the 92nd Academy Awards. 

Twitter reactions will continue to pour in for some more time for the team rightfully deserves this attention. Hopefully, Parasite's big win encourage Indian filmmakers to break the stereotypes and probably, a day will come when the Indian film industry will dominate the Oscars. Until then, let's keep enjoying for Parasite.