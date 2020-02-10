Oscars 2020: Twitter is Showering Heaps of Praises on Parasite and Bong Joon Ho for Their Multiple Academy Award Wins

Twitter Celebrates Parasite's Oscar domination (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The night belonged to Parasite and its entire team! Who would have thought a South Korean movie dominate the Hollywood Oscars? With as many as four wins in major categories, Parasite just became the first international movie to win the Best Picture Award in the history of Oscars. It's really a big deal to beat the likes of Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes in the Best Director category and we wonder if Bong Joon Ho plans on continuing to drink for the next few weeks to come. Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Becomes First Ever to Receive Best Actor for a Comic Book Movie, Receives Standing Ovation.

After bagging the award for Best Screenplay, later for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director, of course, Parasite was announced as the Best Picture of 2019. It's an honour for South Korea and a proud moment for all the citizens of the country. Twitter is currently enjoying their euphoric win and some of the reactions are truly epic. Check them out. Oscars 2020: A R Rahman's Slumdog Millionaire Song Jai Ho Features in Best Original Song Tribute Montage at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Hail WiFi

Well Deserved Win

Just saying it took 92 years for a non-English film to Best Picture. Congratulations to Bong Joon Ho and the cast for beating the odds to make history. DESERVED #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RcTJh65u0p — Elle (@NickiSan247) February 10, 2020

So True!

They Made History

#Parasite SWEEP at the #Oscars - BEST MOVIE - BEST DIRECTOR - BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM - BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 1st South Korean movie winning at the #Oscars HISTORY’S BEEN MADE! So so well deserved! Huge congrats to Bong Joon Ho and the superb cast!pic.twitter.com/tvu3rFbmGG — c̲o̲o̲k̲i̲e̲7̶ ♥️ (@ckie_eikc) February 10, 2020

A Big Night For the Team Indeed

Some of the #Parasite team crew didn't even go up on stage and stayed celebrating crying at their seats. This is so emotional, such humility. There were so many ppl involved creating this masterpiece & they all deserve recognition, much respect! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eeQ7aJxX3n — ✖️DALI VAN MINO✖️ (@BabyBearLovesTy) February 10, 2020

Language is No Longer a Barrier

THE WORLD HAS EXPERIENCED HISTORY TODAY PARASITE HAS REALLY SAID FUCK CLOSEMINDED PEOPLE WHO CAN’T EVEN STAND SUBTITLES FUCK THIS ILLITERATE SOCIETY WHO HASN’T LEARNED TO EMBRACE THE BEAUTY OF CULTURE AND DIVERSITY #Oscars #PARASITE pic.twitter.com/mhtuvi6wfp — nany 🌻 (@jaunewonu) February 10, 2020

Okay, a Bit Mean!

I CAN'T BELIEVE IT. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOREVER THE ACTUAL BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR WON. #Parasite pic.twitter.com/HZNRhDQoJH — ˗ˏˋ babylon (2021) by damien chazelleˎˊ˗ (@justmiaslife) February 10, 2020

South Korea is Rejoicing and So are We

I am literally crying because I am so proud for the South Korea 🇰🇷😍👏 hurray!! #Parasite pic.twitter.com/4s9pTp0bD5 — kdramalove ♡ (@kdramalove13) February 10, 2020

Twitter reactions will continue to pour in for some more time for the team rightfully deserves this attention. Hopefully, Parasite's big win encourage Indian filmmakers to break the stereotypes and probably, a day will come when the Indian film industry will dominate the Oscars. Until then, let's keep enjoying for Parasite.