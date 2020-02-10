Parasite: Bong Joon Ho's South Korean Film Bags Major Honours at Oscars 2020, Here are 5 Interesting Facts About It 

Parasite Interesting Facts (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you happened to catch the 92nd Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 10, one film that certainly was the talk of the event was none other Bong Joon Ho's directorial, Parasite. The South Korean film has been making history since its release what with winning the Palme d'Or honour at Cannes film festival to its various wins at BAFTAs, Golden Globes and now Oscars 2020. The black comedy received rave reviews from the critics world over and has now swept the Academy Awards with four major honours including, best director, best picture, best original screenplay and best international film. Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Bags Best Director for Parasite, Gives a Special Shout Out to Co-Nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino in His Speech (Watch Video).

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam in lead roles. For the uninitiated, the film follows the story of a poor household who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household. The dark comedy is a social commentary on class divide. The film has enjoyed a superb word of mouth globally and became a favourite this award season with who's who of Hollywood rooting for it. Here are some interesting facts about Oscar 2020's best picture winning film Parasite.

1. How Parasite Created History at the Academy Awards

The Bong Joon Ho film has created history at the Oscars as it became the first-ever South Korean film to bag an Oscar. Not just this, it also became the first Asian film to win in the best original screenplay category, other foreign-language films who have bagged this honour in the past are Talk to Her and A Man and a Woman. It also became the first foreign-language film to win in the Best Picture category.

2. Parasite is the First Korean Film to Win a Palme D'or

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2019 and from there on began its success story. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation and also became the first Korean film to bag the prestigious Palme D'or honour at Cannes.

3. Parasite is Being Developed as a Series

Yes! The Oscars 2020 best picture winner is all set to be made into a limited series with HBO. The series will have Bong collaborate with Succession's Adam McKay. Earlier speaking about the series, Bong Joon Ho had mentioned," When I think of a limited series, I really think of it as an expanded film, so my goal is to create a high quality expanded version of Parasite."

4. Bong Joon Ho is the Second Director After Alfonso Cuaron to Win Best Director for an International Film

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma had created a similar stir like that of Parasite at the Academy Awards last year. With the best director win at Oscars 2020, Bong Joon Ho has now become only the second director to win in this category for an international/foreign language film. He is also the first filmmaker from South Korea to win and be nominated at the Oscars.

Check Out the Trailer of Parasite Here:

5. Bong Joon Ho Previous Honours

In 2017, Bong’s film Okja premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was also nominated for the Palme d'Or honour at Cannes Film Festival.Okja was also named as one of New York Times's ten most influential films of the decade. Although it is with Parasite that he bagged his first Oscar nom and even went on to win big. Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Original Screenplay for Parasite and Twitterati Can't Get Over His 'Smiling Moment' Admiring the Oscar Trophy.

With Parasite, it looked like the whole universe was counting on its win. The film was recently released in India on January 31 ahead of the Oscars. The film had also received a special shoutout from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan last year when he took to Twitter saying, "Just saw Parasite the South Korean movie on my kids recommendation. What a delightfully discomforting film. A bizarre look at social status, the state of the world...and the parasitic nature of the Materialistic Hope we all feed and live off!!" Looks like the actor's going to be thrilled hearing about its Oscar win.