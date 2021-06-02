Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton is celebrating Pride Month and on Wednesday sent out love for the LGBTQ+ community, thanking them for always being an inspiration. In an Instagram image Paris posted, she is covered with colourful roses. To complete her look, the socialite sported a short bob and bold red lips. Paris Hilton Celebrates 18th Month Anniversary With Fiancé Carter Reum by Sharing a Montage Video of Their Lovely Moments – WATCH.

"To all my babes... Happy #Pride Month!! You are all beautiful. I send my love to the LGBTQ+ community and thank you for always being an inspiration and reminder to live life with all of your colors. Keep shining and #SLIVING and being YOU. #LoveIsLove," she wrote as the caption. Paris Hilton Posts a Stunning Picture As She Declares Herself the ‘Sliv Queen’.

Paris Hilton Celebrates Pride Month

Paris also celebrated Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's birthday, which was on June 1. She shared a picture dressed in a light pink dress posing beside Monroe's picture. "Happy Birthday to my queen, the forever icon #MarilynMonroe ‘Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.' - Marilyn Monroe #Iconic #HappyBirthdayMarilyn," she wrote.

