Park Seo-Joon is always in news. Be it for his heart-racing rom-coms or his character in Captain Marvel 2, this humble and shy Korean actor is everywhere and we are glad. Watching such a perfect face every now and then does make us feel good and aspire to have a guy like that next to us, we can always hope. Anyway, without getting distracting by his looks, let's talk about his WOOGA squad. What's that? Well, this is the name the boys in this group have coined which means 'Woori-ga gajok-inga?' (Are we family?). The squad includes Park Hyung-sik, BTS’ V, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. Itaewon Class Actor Park Seo Joon To Join Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel 2; Here’re Five Kdramas Of The Actor You Can Binge-Watch On Netflix.

Check out BTS's V explaining the name here...

the way he's talking abt the meaning of wooga squad,, i love seeing him like this 🥺 pic.twitter.com/BItxU16xfo — semi ia• (@nunariii) April 8, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013)

u guys really enjoyed it..💕💕 glad to see ur smile😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hduZjwva8T — BTS MEDIA 💜 (@blvcksnow_twt) August 29, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박형식 / Park Hyungsik (@phs1116)

Well, we wish Park Seo-Joon and his WOOGA squad continue to give friendship goals we may not be able to achieve.

