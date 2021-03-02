Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger said he takes acting advice from his father, Hollywood action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger. Talking about whether his father likes to show him how it's done, Patrick said: "No, he doesn't. You know, if I have questions or if I had advice or want to hear what he has to say, I ask but otherwise no. I wouldn't say so." Patrick Schwarzenegger Calls His Surname a ‘Double-Edged Sword’.

The young actor grew up in the spotlight and started his career from the age of 10 when he had a small role in The Benchwarmers, but he always knew his father was a big star. "I think from some age I understood the magnitude of his celebrity, his name and power. Then when he ran for governor and everything. So, yeah I knew.The governor today would be pretty tough. He's very straight-forward. He is what you see. He doesn't beat around the bush. He is who he is and he's not afraid to speak his mind," said Patrick. COVID-19 Crisis: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Charity Gets $3 Million Donation From TikTok For Children Affected by School Closure in the US.

He recently featured in the 2020 crime drama Echo Boomers but has not starred in a film in almost a year due to the Covid pandemic. Speaking on 'Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk' podcast, he said: "In about one month from now, it'll be a year since I've been on a film set. You guys have your s*** together. Our government doesn't. I think movie sets are actually closed down right now. It's not great here in LA, I wouldn't suggest coming out here. My COVID experience has been ... I always prioritise my health and my family's health at the top."

