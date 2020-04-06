Paul Rudd Birthday Special: 7 Best Ant-Man Moments That Will Make You Fall In Love With His Marvel Movies All Over Again!

Paul Rudd Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did you know the makers of the popular sitcom, Friends didn't expect Phoebe would end up with Mike? But the popularity of his character grew so much that they were compelled to make few changes in the script. Well, that's the magic of Paul Rudd. Lisa Kudrow's chemistry with Rudd was appreciated so much so that makers felt it would be wise and sweet if they end up together on the show. Speaking of which, Paul has always been a sweetheart, hasn't he? That innocent smile of his and the look that could easily belong to a royal family, Paul has always been a favourite with the girls. Paul Rudd May Fight Doctor Doom or Norman Osborn in Ant-Man 3 - Read Details.

It was a euphoric moment for his fans when Marvel decided to rope in the actor as Ant-Man. The character entered MCU with Peyton Reed's 2015 release and since then he has made appearances in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame with another solo outing of his. As the actor gets ready to celebrate his special day, we reminisce ten of his best Ant-Man moments from all the past releases. Have a look and join us in wishing him virtually. Paul Rudd Ran Over Jennifer Aniston's Injured Toe on the Set of 'Friends'.

When He Tries His Ant-Man Suit For the First Time

Ant-Man v/s Falcon Scene

Ant-Man's Airport Battle Scene from Captain America: Civil War

The Giant Man Scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp

The Kitchen Fight Scene From Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Street Battle from Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ant-Man Saving Hulk and War Machine in Avengers: Endgame

Paul does manage to bring a smile on our face every time he's on-screen. For the ones who haven't seen, do watch his episodes from Parks and Recreation. He had a cameo where he played a spoilt brat, Bobby Newport and his character though dumb, was also charming throughout. Here's raising a toast to his piano playing skill and of course, for the brilliant actor that he is. Happy Birthday, Paul.