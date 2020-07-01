Actors Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford who famously appeared on Gossip Girl, recently appeared on Variety's Actors on Actors segment and discussed everything under the sun. The duo spoke about their roles in You and The Boys respectively and also had a full-on reminiscing session about their GG days. A lot has changed since Gossip Girl first aired on TV screens and Badgley and Crawford discussed just that. This reunion certainly sent all the Gossip Girl fans in a tizzy. It's like old times when Dan and Nate used to hang out at the loft isn't it? Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Revealed! Meet Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.

Whilst talking about how different the time was when they shot Gossip Girl with no social media, Chace also recalled how Penn was the first one to have an iPhone on the sets of the show back in 2007. Recalling the same, Crawford said, "Remember, ’07 was when the very first iPhone came out. I remember you got it. I remember you had it at a Halloween party. You had the first iPhone, and think about that now. I remember we were more about camera phones and this and that. There wasn't social media."

Responding to the same, Penn revealed how his first-ever iPhone was a gift from then girlfriend and co-star Blake Lively. Talking about the iPhone being a gift, he said, "Blake [Lively] got me that. I literally was like, “I don’t want this thing. It’s so cumbersome, and it has all these apps on it.”Blake Lively Posts Major Gossip Girl Throwback Pic With Leighton Meester to Celebrate 10-Year Emmys Anniversary.

Well, if you have been GG fans, this is sure to remind you of one of the episodes when Blake's character Serena buys Dan (Badgley) a super luxury watch and he keeps rejecting it saying he doesn't need it.

