Peter Dinklage burst out into global fame when he played Tyrion Lannister in the HBO drama Game of Thrones. He played the wise, quippy but alcoholic character that won him many fans and a couple of Emmys. There is hardly any doubt that Tyrion was one of the best parts of the series (though the final couple of seasons did him very less justice). Although the world mainly knows him as Tyrion Lannister, Peter has gone on to play so many acclaimed roles that are so less known. Peter Dinklage Birthday: 6 Best Tyrion Lannister Quotes From Game Of Thrones That You'll Always Remember.

So to celebrate this amazing actor’s 52nd birthday, we are taking a look at five of Peter Dinklage’s best roles that aren’t related to his time on GOT.

Finbar Mcbride (The Station Agent)

Peter Dinklage in The Station Agent

The Station Agent sees Dinklage play the role of Finbar Mcbride as a man who seeks solitude in an abandoned train station in the Newfoundland section of Jefferson Township, New Jersey. The film received acclaim from critics and marked his spot in Hollywood as a great actor.

Tito (Living in Oblivion)

Peter Dinklage in Living in Oblivion

This was Dinklage’s debut role, he played the role of an actor named Tito who walked off the set after he felt the character that he is portraying is clichéd. The film went on to receive awards and was praised for its dark comedy.

Peter (Death At a Funeral)

Peter Dinklage in Death At a Funeral

In the acclaimed 2007 British comedy, Death at a Funeral Dinklage, he plays the role of a man called Peter, who claims to be a dead rich man’s gay lover. He had quite the antagonistic turn in this film as he went to threaten some family members resulting in events turning out of control at a funeral. Dinklage took the same role in the less-acclaimed American remake that came out in 2010.

Eitri (Avengers: Infinity War)

Peter Dinklage in Avengers: Infinity War

Dinklage plays the King of Dwarves, Eitri, who is responsible for crafting Thor’s new axe, Stormbreaker. Eitri is the last of his kind as Thanos exterminates his race after Eitri delivers him the Infinity Gauntlet. Even though he just had a short role in the film, Peter's appearance was quite the surprise and leaves an impact even in his brief screentime.

Bolivar Trask (X-Men: Days of Future Past)

Peter Dinklage in X-Men: Days of Future Past

His first run as a Marvel character, Dinklage was cast as the arms manufacturer Bolivar Trask who is bent on exterminating all mutants by creating the Sentinels. He plays the villain in the ruthless manner as you expect him to be, even though his appearance might be accurate to that from the comics. However, Dinklage’s amazing performance shines the most in the scene when he has to portray Mystique impersonating Trask.

