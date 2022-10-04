Prey Movie Review: When talking about classic Hollywood sci-fi monsters, there are the two names that come to mind – the Xenomorph from Alien and the Yautja from Predator. These two sci-fi behemoths have ruled the landscape in being iconic horror monsters, but somehow, Hollywood still manages to put out subpar follow ups which quite honestly, disrespects their established legacy. Thankfully, with Prey, the Yautja and the franchise is back in form as Dan Trachtenberg brings his amazing love and passion to this long running IP. Prey Review: Critics Call Amber Midthunder's Predator Film a Gripping Action Thriller, Claim It to Be the Best Since the Original Arnold Schwarzenegger Film.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and from a script by Patrick Aison, Prey follows a Comanche warrior in 1717 by the name of Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she takes on the deadly Predator (Dane DiLiegro). Learning that the prey she is stalking is a technologically advanced alien, she does everything in her power to save her tribe and prove that she can put up a fight.

A Still From Prey (Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

The biggest issue with all the Predator films so far have been a sense of wanting to go big. Predator II (while a guilty pleasure of mine) took things one step further and brought the Yautja to New York City. On the other hand, Predators gave us more of the aliens while The Predator was… well not getting into that would be better altogether. So, it was a real treat to see when Prey brought down the franchise to its basics.

In many ways it's reminiscent of the original Arnie film, even better at times. Prey has a clear understanding of the franchise and gives the audience what they want. A dense atmospheric jungle as the Comanche Nation in the country side of the United States is realised to perfection, a battle of brawn and intelligence takes place. Prey understands that you want to see that one ugly son of a gun (can’t really quote the actual Arnold line, have to keep it PG here) kick some butt, and you get that in plenty.

Watch The Trailer:

Before the release of the film, there were many concerns going around that how can this deadly being be defeated by just bow and arrows, and axes. Trachtenberg finds a great balance between that as he gives the Yautja a new makeover. Ditching the armor and having just the right amount of iconic gadgets that this killing machine is known for, there is a great sense of vulnerability to this iconic monster, but undermine it not, as its even deadlier than before this time around.

The action here with the Yautja is visceral and hard hitting. A very impressive sequence that’s just covered by fog and mist sees the Predator take out a party of invaders. With him just making his way to the top of the ladder by killing everyone that’s there, every kill has a weight to it. When he takes an enemy’s axe and lands it on his head, or uses his shield to decapitate someone, the kills have a violent feel to them. The spine-ripping monster has never seemed this good.

A Still From Prey (Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

In the same way, Amber Midthunder’s Naru also provides for a formidable battle and launches herself into the pantheon of iconic female sci-fi heroes. With a star-making performance here, Midthunder portrays Naru as an intelligent soldier with a bit of naiveness still to her. Naru’s story is all about proving herself, and there is hardly any moment when the film isn’t focused on her. While this comes at the cost of having side characters that don’t feel well developed enough, Prey still manages to provide for an enthralling coming-of-age tale that doesn’t deviate from the craziness of it.

With both, the Predator and Naru being developed well enough, all their encounters feel special. When the axe meets the laser focused sights of the Yautja, the protagonist has to be smart over here, and each move she makes, they are calculated to assure that you receive the best results. This is what makes Midthunder a genuine joy to watch on screen. So, when the neon green blood starts rolling down from the Predator, you know you are in for a good time. Bullet Train Movie Review: Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Blood-Soaked Thriller Revels In the Tongue-In-Cheek Chemistry of Its Cast! (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From Prey (Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

For the fans of the franchise as well, there are a couple of references sprinkled out too, but sadly they don’t do much here. Rather than making the moment feel earned and rewarding, it just takes from it. Not helping stand on its own, I would have preferred if the references were just left to visual cues than actual dialogues. Thankfully, they aren’t there in a bunch. Other than that, Prey is still a damn good time.

Final Thoughts

Love, passion and a clear understanding of the franchise’s roots are present throughout in Prey. Dan Trachtenberg brings us the best film of this iconic IP and Amber MIdthunder’s performance as Naru will definitely leave a lasting impression on you. Now, 20th Century, do us sci-fi horror fans a good one and put the same amount of love and care in the upcoming Alien series from Noah Hawley as well. Prey will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on October 7, 2022.

Rating: 4.0

