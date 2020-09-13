Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, one of the couples the world adores, tied the knot in December 2018 and it was a royal affair. One just couldn’t take their eyes off from this lovely couple who got hitched in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The lovely couple who is fondly known as Nickyanka by fans and media, have been giving some major relationship goals ever since they made their relationship official and one just cannot take their eyes off from the good-looking, loving duo. Nick Jonas Posts A Spectacular Throwback Pic Of His Ladylove Priyanka Chopra Jonas At A Beach!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often give a glimpse of their off screen life. Be it on romantic dates, a family affair or any outing, these two love to flaunt about their fun-filled off screen routine. Not just that, they both often share some lovey-dovey pictures and they are simply unmissable. Once again Priyanka has shared a romantic photo on Instagram with her ‘forever guy’ Nick Jonas. Evil Eye First Look: Priyanka Chopra Produced Horror Movie for 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Is Scary.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently got a new hairdo, can be seen cuddling up with Nick Jonas as they set out for a drive. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas”. Like always, Priyanka and Nick are looking stylish! On the work front, Priyanka has some amazing projects in her kitty and one among it is The Matrix 4 and her role in it has not been disclosed yet.

