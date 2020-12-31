Priyanka Chopra has been talking about her 20 best projects as she wraps up 2020. It is also a great way to introduce a Western audience, which she has amassed recently, to the amazing work she has done in India. Earlier, she talked about Aitraaz, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, 7 Khoon Maaf. Now, she has shared a one-minute long video of her work in the hit film, Mary Kom, where she portrayed the titular boxer in her biopic. Priyanka Chopra Is Hopeful for What 2021 Will Bring to Her, Shares a Selfie for Fans.

"Playing #MaryKom was not what I expected at all. The weight of telling the story of a living, national icon put a load on me that I hadn’t shouldered before. It was surreal in many ways. She was a world champion sportswoman who was and is still competing and is on top of her game. It was an honour but also a huge responsibility for me as an actor," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

She added, "It was both physically and emotionally demanding requiring an extreme amount of training to not just get into the physical shape but to learn her particular style of boxing... she is left-handed and I’m right. So I had to learn to box as a south paw which was a challenge." We Can Be Heroes Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra, Yaya Gosselin's Superhero Film Is a Burst of Action and Comedy In Classic Robert Rodriguez Style (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post Here:

On the work front, Priyanka has some interesting line ups. She was recently seen in a funny role in Robert Rodriguez's kid's film, We Can Be Heroes. She has recently wrapped up shooting for The Matrix 4, where she stars alongside Keanu Reeves. She will also play the lead in Text For You, which also stars music sensation, Celine Dion. Priyanka has also been signed on to play the lead role in Russo Bros' Amazon series, Citadel.

