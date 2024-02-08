Love is in the air, right? With Valentine’s Day now approaching, we bet you are thinking of ways of making this day extra special for your beloved. After celebrating Rose Day, next is Propose Day, where you take the next step and plan a romantic proposal for your significant other. Now, while you may have a few ideas of your own, we can still offer you some suggestions. As you gear up for this big day, let’s take a look at some of the most iconic proposal scenes from Hollywood movies. Propose Day 2024: Five Unique Ways To Pop the Question to Your Partner This Propose Day.

1. The Notebook

In this classic romantic drama, Noah (Ryan Gosling) surprises Allie (Rachel McAdams) with a breathtaking proposal in the rain. This dreamy sequence was surely everyone's favourite from the movie. Rain, proposal and someone who looks like Ryan Gosling - what else do you need?

2. Pride & Prejudice

Mr Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) finally puts his pride aside and proposes to Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) in a beautiful meadow overlooking a stunning landscape. Although Elizabeth initially rejects him, the heartfelt proposal ultimately leads to their happy ending.

3. When Harry Met Sally

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) have been friends for years, and after various failed relationships, they finally realize that they're in love with each other. In the final scene, Harry gives a heartfelt speech to Sally about how much he loves her, and then he proposes to her on New Year's Eve in front of all their friends. It's a beautiful and memorable moment that perfectly captures the magic of falling in love with your best friend. Valentine's Day 2024 Ideas: 5 Romance Books To Read or Gift a Loved One This Valentine's Week.

4. Sweet Home Alabama

Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) returns to her hometown after a tumultuous journey, where her childhood sweetheart, Jake (Josh Lucas), proposes to her on the beach. With the waves crashing behind them, the scene is both romantic and picturesque.

5. La La Land

In this modern musical, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) proposes to Mia (Emma Stone) most unconventionally - through a song and dance number. The grand gesture is both romantic and whimsical and perfectly captures the magic of falling in love.

We hope these scenes will help you plan the perfect proposal for your special someone. Good luck!

