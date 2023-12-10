Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K Epps was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after he met with a car accident in Miami. The "It’s a Vibe" rapper took to his Instagram Story to share video footage following the crash. In the clip, he showed himself getting loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher, reports pagesix.com. Blueface Rushed To Hospital After Rapper Was Stabbed in Reseda Boxing Gym.

TMZ reported that 2 Chainz, 46, suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries but is in stable condition at the hospital. According to the outlet, a driver in a Tesla hit the rapper’s vehicle from behind while he was driving on I-95. “We’re told cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence,” TMZ reported.

Rapper 2 Chainz Accident

🚨 2 Chainz Hospitalized After Miami Car Crash Rapper 2 Chainz was hospitalized early Saturday after a car crash in Miami. He suffered neck injuries when his vehicle, on I95, was rear-ended by a Tesla. Police suspect the Tesla driver was under the influence. The rapper… pic.twitter.com/o7ppIntyCb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 9, 2023

In 2 Chainz’s video, he panned his camera to the black Tesla, which sustained most of its damage on the front left driver’s side of the car. The “I’m Different” emcee was in South Florida for the star-studded Art Basel weekend. Arnez C-Knight Blount, Dove Shack Member, Dies at 52.

According to TMZ, he had just left a popular Miami-based strip club. The Grammy winner also shared a video on his Instagram Stories of himself purchasing a colossal stone crab.

