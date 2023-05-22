Sad news, film buffs. Ray Stevenson has died on May 22, 2023, at the age of 58. The Northern Irish actor was best known for his roles in the films King Arthur, Rome, Punisher: War Zone, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and RRR. Stevenson was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on May 25, 1964. He began his acting career in the early 1990s, appearing in a number of British television shows and films. In 2004, he made his big break with a role in the film King Arthur, playing the character of Dagonet. Ray Stevenson Dies at 58; Actor Was Popular for Roles in Punisher-War Zone, Thor, RRR and More.

Stevenson's next major role came in 2005, when he was cast as Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO television series Rome. Pullo was one of the two main characters in the series, and Stevenson's performance earned him critical acclaim.

In 2008, Stevenson starred in the film Punisher: War Zone, playing the role of Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. His performance was praised by critics, and he was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Actor.

Stevenson also appeared in a number of other films, including Kill the Irishman (2011), The Three Musketeers (2011), and RRR (2022). He also had a recurring role in the television series Dexter, playing the character of Detective Mike Torello.

In his most popular role in recent times, Ray Stevenson was cast as the main antagonist, Scott Buxton, in the 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action film RRR. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Nr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. The film is set in 1920s Colonial India and tells the story of two Indian revolutionaries who team up to fight against the British Raj.

Stevenson's character, Governor Scott Buxton, is a British officer who is in charge of suppressing the Indian independence movement. He is a ruthless and sadistic man who will stop at nothing to crush the rebels. Stevenson's performance was praised by critics and audiences alike.

Stevenson was also cast as Volstagg, one of the Warriors Three, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Volstagg is a large and muscular Asgardian who is known for his love of food and drink. He is a loyal friend and ally of Thor, and he has fought alongside him on many occasions. Stevenson appeared in the films Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). In addition to his work in film and television, Stevenson also had a successful career on stage. Ray Stevenson Dies at 58: From RRR to Thor, 5 Roles of the Late Star That Left an Impression On Us.

Watch BTS Making of RRR Featuring Ray Stevenson:

Stevenson married English actress Ruth Gemmell in 1997. They had two sons together, Sebastiano and Leonardo. The couple divorced in 2005. Stevenson has been in a relationship with Elisabetta Caraccia since 2006. They have one son together. He was also a fan of the Northern Ireland football team, the Green and White Army.

Stevenson was a versatile actor who could play a wide range of roles. He was known for his physical presence and his charisma, and he brought a great deal of depth and complexity to his characters. He will be remembered as one of the most talented and respected actors of his generation.

