Rebel Moon – Part Two The Scargiver Movie Review: Just when I thought I was done enduring Zack Snyder's space-faring rendition of Seven Samurai with Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, news hits that he's eyeing six more instalments in this franchise. What's next? Which Akira Kurosawa masterpiece will he transplant into his Star Wars cosmos? Is this his strategy to nudge his loyal fanbase into lobbying Disney for his own Star Wars epic? And will there be an R-rated compilation of these six films as well? Where does Netflix get money to bankroll these forgettable romps? Rebel Moon Part One - A Child of Fire Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Ambitious Space Saga is Riddled With Cliches And Unoriginal Ideas.

So many questions swirl in my mind, unrelated to the film I just viewed - Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver - but rather concerning the implications of its existence. Nevertheless, this is a review for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, so let's delve into that. As the first instalment concluded, Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her band of surviving heroes—Titus (Djimon Hounsou), Nemesis (Doona Bae), Tarak (Staz Nair), Millius (Elise Duffy), and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) - returned to Veldt with good tidings, unaware that the Imperium had resurrected the vanquished Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein). We also see the former mechanical knight Jimmy (Anthony Hopkins) has accessorised himself with an antler-like crown as he watches them arrive.

Watch the Trailer of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver:

Upon realising that the Imperium still plans to covet the village's grain, the heroes resolve to rally the villagers for war against these invaders by training them in warfare.

If the first film was a mishmash of several movies, the second part is thankfully more contained in its influences and narrative. Of course, the primary influences still remain Seven Samurai and Star Wars: A New Hope. Apologies if I've missed any other inspirations; I did detect shades of Saving Private Ryan and The Rise of Skywalker, but I was too bummed out to explore further parallels, unlike I did with the first movie.

A Still From Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

The problem isn't borrowing the plot. Seven Samurai has inspired numerous adaptations worldwide, ranging from good to bad to ugly. Bollywood cinema alone has produced remakes like Khotte Sikke and China Gate. It's how the film handles this inspiration that leads to Rebel Moon's significant failure across both its parts. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Movie Review: A Love Letter to DC Fans.

The extraterrestrial backdrop may appear enticing to a sci-fi enthusiast or a studio, yet what we encounter is essentially a village defending itself against a formidable army led by a group of heroes, most of whom lack well-defined character profiles to rely on. Perhaps Snyder sensed this, prompting him to include a scene where the protagonists share their life stories with each other on the eve of battle. However, it still adds little depth to their personalities.

A Still From Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Snyder's films have consistently prioritised style over substance, and though he has faced criticism for this tendency, in some instances, it has proven effective. For example, in the remake of Dawn of the Dead or, for that matter, even the Director's Cut of Watchmen and Justice League. However, Rebel Moon, in both its parts, falls short. The climactic battle that consumes an entire hour of the film showcases all the stylistic flourishes associated with the director: sleek slow-motion shots, elaborate action sequences, a stirring score, and visuals that dazzle on your LED screen. While a few action scenes manage to mildly impress — such as when Kora and Atticus duel each other while sliding down the floor of a falling ship — overall, the entire third act barely meets expectations. While a lot of ships, crops, houses and people get blown up, the only thing that doesn't is your mind. Army of the Dead Movie Review: Zack Snyder Delivers a Flawed but Fun Zombie Flick, Starring Dave Bautista and Huma Qureshi.

A Still From Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

There are indeed deaths on the heroes' side as expected, but the emotional weight needed to empathise with their demise is conspicuously absent. The writing seemed to brand them with a 'Dead Meat' sign right from the start. You know the character is gone for good in a Seven Samurai ripoff if they bond with a kid. You know a character is doomed when they profess love way too much in the climax. You know... ah, forget it...

Apart from Sofia Boutella's Kora, the lone developed character across both movies, the only other mildly intriguing character in Rebel Moon is Jimmy. Regrettably, similar to the preceding film, the sequel underutilises the talents of the great Anthony Hopkins, who was game enough to lend his voice to a robot. Jimmy only manages to do something notable in two scenes, one of which echoes Captain Marvel's actions in the climax of Avengers: Endgame.

A Still From Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

What's particularly irksome is the timing of his intervention; had the sluggish mechabot entered the fray sooner, more lives could have been spared, resulting in a considerably shorter film. One can't help but wonder what Sir Antony Hopkins intends to splurge on with the hefty paycheck he undoubtedly received for this (lack of a) role.

Final Thoughts on Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver may have concluded its 'Seven Samurai' saga, but the ending promises the beginning of a different adventure with Kora and her surviving teammates. I rather wish Zack Snyder be done screwing up Star Wars, when Disney is already doing a fine job at doing so, and move on to something more intimate and with less world-building. On a separate note, what happened to the entire spinoffs and sequels that were supposed to be built on Army of the Dead? Oops, never mind, Netflix. Sorry, I asked. Now, don't you go back to reanimating the dead ones!

Rating: 2.0

