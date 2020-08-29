The fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe are right now are in their worst emotional state with one of the most loved 'Avengers' leaving for the heavenly abode. Chadwick Boseman aka 'Black Panther' died due to colon cancer at the age of 43. The news of his demise has left all the MCU fans mourning bitterly for the universe will never ever remain the same without King T'Challa. But most of the fans would never forget the day when he was first introduced to the world of Marvel as Wakanda's 'Black Panther.' RIP King Chadwick Boseman! Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Other 'Avengers' From MCU Mourn Black Panther Actor's Demise (View Posts).

When Marvel had introduced Phase 3 of the line up, they had introduced Chadwick as Black Panther. In the grand event amid the hoots, claps and whistles of fans, the superhero was added into the world of 'Avengers.' He was accompanied by Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man and Chris Evans aka Captain America who welcomed him to the family with a funny banter. Check out the throwback video below.

Here's The Video!

The celebs from Marvel movies are simply devastated. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Olivia Spencer etc took to social media to pay tribute to their late co-star with heartfelt notes and pictures. RIP Chadwick Boseman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).