Rihanna Flaunts INR 2.2 Crore Diamond Bracelet Gifted by the Ambanis in Viral Fit Check Video – WATCH

Pop icon Rihanna once again captured global attention, not just with her impeccable style, but with a sparkling revelation. In a viral fit check video, the "Diamonds" singer casually showcased a magnificent diamond tennis bracelet, confirming it was a gift from the influential Ambani family of India. Rihanna Faces ‘Doglapan’ Backlash After Feeding Cow While Holding INR 4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag in Mumbai (View Post).

Rihanna Reveals About Diamond Bracelet Gifted by Ambanis to the Singer

The moment unfolded on June 15, 2026, after a Knicks game, as Rihanna engaged in a quick chat with "The People Gallery," a popular street style and fashion account. Dressed effortlessly in a chic double-denim ensemble by Victoria Beckham, the Barbadian superstar accessorised with a striking Rolex watch, a custom 'MOM' ring by XIVKARATS, a stack of vintage diamond bracelets by Briony Raymond, and a diamond collar by Marina B. However, it was the exquisite diamond tennis bracelet on her wrist that stole the show, which she proudly announced was a present from the Ambanis.

Rihanna Shows Off Diamond Bracelet Gifted by the Ambanis

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The gifted bracelet is reportedly valued at an astounding INR 2.2 crore (approximately USD 260,000), highlighting the extraordinary generosity of the Indian business magnates. Fans were particularly charmed when Rihanna disclosed that she had personally styled her entire look, showcasing her innate fashion sensibility without the aid of a glam team.

Rihanna's Enduring Connection to India and the Ambanis

Rihanna's bond with the Ambani family and India has blossomed over recent years, marked by several high-profile visits.

Her initial widely publicised trip to India was in March 2024, when she delivered an electrifying performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rihanna With the Ambani Family in India

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The global sensation captivated an audience of international dignitaries, Bollywood stars, and business tycoons, performing a medley of her chart-topping hits, including "Work," "Diamonds," "Wild Things," "Pour It Up," and "Rude Boy." Reports indicated a performance fee of INR 66 to 74 crore (approximately USD 8-9 million) for the three-day extravaganza.

During the event, she expressed her gratitude to the Ambani family, stating, "Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honour of Anant and Radhika's wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations." Her visit also saw her interacting with Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan and participating in a traditional aarti ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

Rihanna's connection to India strengthened further with her return in April 2026 for the 'Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli' pop-up event in Mumbai. This collaboration aimed to expand her Fenty Beauty brand's presence in the Indian market, following its official launch in India in August 2025. During this visit, she was seen in a stunning chartreuse yellow Mugler ensemble and later a black Alaïa dress, both paired with exquisite Indian-inspired jewellery from designers like Manish Malhotra. She once again engaged in traditional Indian customs, including an aarti welcome and Phoolon Ki Holi at the Ambani residence, underscoring her embrace of Indian culture. Rihanna Performs Aarti at Ambani Residence; Inside the Global Icon’s Grand Traditional Welcome in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The diamond bracelet is a testament to the strong and affectionate relationship forged between the music mogul and India's most prominent family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of The People Gallery), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).