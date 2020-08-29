Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther star, died at the age of 43 on Saturday, fighting colon cancer. Boseman, who had been a supporter of Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, had also posted a picture with her earlier in August. Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden condoled Boseman's death saying Boseman inspired generations and made them believe that they can be "anything they want." In his tweet, Biden said, "The true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even superheroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time."

In his last post on Instagram, Chadwick Boseman had posted a picture with Kamala Harris, with a message, "YES Kamala Harris!" ahead of the United States Presidential Elections 2020, due in November. Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43; Black Panther Actor Succumbs to Colon Cancer.

Joe Biden's Tweet Remembering Chadwick Boseman

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman's Last Instagram Post Celebrating Kamala Harris

View this post on Instagram YES @KamalaHarris! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020 A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Aug 11, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT

Boseman breathed his last at his home on Saturday. A message from his team said, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." Chadwick Boseman No More: 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson And Marvel Studios Remember The 'Black Panther' Star With Emotional Notes As Fans Post 'Wakanda Forever' Messages.

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).