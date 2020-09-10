Veteran actress Diana Rigg passed away aged 82 on September 10. The news of her death was confirmed by her agent who shared the news in a statement released on Thursday, saying "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning." Riggs who had an illustrious career spanning film and TV left an immense impact on fans with her fabulous roles. The actress famously starred as the badass Olenna Tyrell in Game Of Thrones and also as Emma Peel in The Avengers TV series. Dame Diana Rigg Dies at 82, Game Of Thrones Actress Passed Peacefully With Family By Side, Says Rep.

Born in Doncaster in 1938, Diana started her career in theatre with roles in Royal Shakespeare Company productions. The actress showed immense versatility over the years and her role as Emma Peel has been one of the most loved ones. As Olenna Tyrell in Game Of Thrones, Rigg made everyone bow to her with her brilliant sharp tongue and fans of the show will remain forever thankful to her for killing Geoffrey on the show. As condolences have been pouring in for the actress, netizens are now remembering her amazing quotes from the show. The actress received a huge fan base as Olenna Tyrell and we bet her passing has left them deeply saddened. Here's a look at their reactions. Mother’s Day 2019: From Daenerys Targaryen to Catelyn Stark, Meet Game of Thrones’ Most Badass Moms.

RIP Grande Dame. Tu méritais 1000 Trônes de Fer !#DianaRigg pic.twitter.com/Zp2XEO6YdP — Encyclo Série (@EncycloSeries) September 10, 2020

Rest In Peace to this eternal bad ass #dianarigg pic.twitter.com/3ctq0yXkX4 — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) September 10, 2020

It was our pleasure and fortune to have witnessed the brilliance of Rigg's acting genius in this lifetime. We wish strength and prayers to her near and dear ones in this trying time. May the actress rest in peace.

