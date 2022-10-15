Robbie Coltrane, known popularly among fans for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, sadly passed away on October 14 at the age of 72. While he was known for his role in Harry Potter films as well in James Bond movies like GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough, the Scottish actor had also acted with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a movie, Provoked, which was directed by late filmmaker Jag Mundhra and had released in June 2006. Robbie Coltrane Dies at 72: Veteran Actor Was Known for His Role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter Films.

Provoked was based on a real-life story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, an Indian immigrant woman in UK who was accused of killing her physically abusive husband and the legal drama that followed. Aishwarya Rai had played the role of Kiranjit in the movie, with Naveen Andrews playing her husband. AR Rahman had scored the music for the film.

Provoked also starred Nandita Das, Miranda Richardson, singer Karen David and Raji James, along with Coltrane. Coltrane had played the role of Edward Foster, the legal counsel who appeals for Kiranjit in the last act and wins the case for her.

Watch the Trailer:

Provoked, despite its strong premise and possessing one of Aishwarya Rai's performances, didn't fare well with the critics though it fared decently at the UK box office. You can watch the full movie on YouTube and on ErosNow. Robbie Coltrane Dies at 72: Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling Share Heartfelt Tributes for Late Harry Potter Actor.

Returning to the late actor, Robbie Coltrane who is also an accomplished theatre veteran, was not keeping well for the past two years. He had also appeared earlier this year in HBO Max's 20th-anniversary Return to Hogwarts reunion special.

