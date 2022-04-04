Robert Downey Jr is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. The impact the man has had on pop-culture has been extremely big to say the least. RDJ has appeared in some of the biggest and most impactful films of the last few years, and has become a box office juggernaut that only few actors could dream of being. He is definitely a huge fan favourite, and he backs all the claims up with his acting. Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black Reunite For an Amazon Studios Film Based on Richard Stark's Novels!

RDJ not only has starred in some of the biggest films of all time, he has all played some of the most iconic roles to ever grace the big screen. From solving crimes as Sherlock Holmes to saving the entire world as Iron Man, RDJ has become synonymous with these roles. So to celebrate Robert Downey Jr’s 57th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best roles. Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon Are the Latest Additions to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Film!

Peter Highman (Due Date)

RDJ stars alongside Zach Galfianakis in this hilarious road trip film. RDJ stars as Peter Highman who just wants to make it in time for the birth of his first child, but is stuck with Ethan Chase. RDJ perfectly showcases Peter’s frustration, and sees Downey in one of his funniest roles yet.

Harry Lockhart (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang)

After Harry Lockhart stumbles into an audition mid robbery, he is sent to LA for a screen test where his life takes a turn for the worse. RDJ completely chews up the scenery in this role as he stars alongside Val Kilmer in this movie. Both the actor’s make this movie so much more enjoyable with their chemistry.

Sherlock Holmes (Sherlock Holmes Films)

RDJ brought a great eccentric energy to Sherlock Holmes in the two films that he starred in. Great and enjoyable in the role, RDJ played this detective with so much energy and charisma that you couldn’t look away from the screen.

Paul Avery (Zodiac)

RDJ portrays real life reporter Paul Avery in Zodiac. Avery was famous for reporting on the Zodiac killer and in general was obsessed with that case. RDJ shows that obsession pitch perfectly as he embraces the role of Avery quite well.

Iron Man/Tony Stark (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

You know when people say that a certain actor was born for this role and can’t be replaced? Yep, that’s RDJ for Iron Man/Tony Stark. Playing the role in the MCU for over 11 years, he gave one of the best superhero performances you will ever see.

RDJ certainly is one of the best actors working today and we can’t wait to see him show up next in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. With this we finish off the list and wish Robert Downey Jr a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).