Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Blackface’ in Tropic Thunder Shocks ‘Woke’ Twitterati and We Are Rolling Our Eyes Over Their Obvious Ignorance of Satire!

Remember Tropic Thunder? The 2008 action-comedy film was directed by actor Ben Stiller, who also played one of the leads in the film. The movie was about a group of egoistic actors roped into filming a war epic in a tropical jungle, and how they accidentally get entangled in a drug ring while thinking they are guerilla-shooting for the movie. Tropic Thunder had an ensemble cast, with Stiller himself playing one of the leads. Another actor who played the lead in the film was Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame Watch Party: Russo Brothers Share Exciting Trivia and BTS Videos of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and More From the Sets (View Tweets).

The movie came out in the same year as Iron Man, a movie that was responsible for RDJ's rise as a global superstar, and was the beginning of what was an exciting phase for the actor. Downey Jr played Kirk Lazarus, an Australian actor who is so obsessed with method-acting makes him undergo surgery to go 'blackface' in the war film so that he can be passed off as a black person.

Obviously, the role, just like the whole film, is a satire on actors who go to extreme lengths in the name of method-acting (hello Christian Bale!). But apparently certain section of social media users failed to get the message.

Those who have watched Tropic Thunder - a personal fave of this writer - knows that Stiller is mocking at the real-life tropes that Hollywood actors and studios often display. Through Kirk Lazarus, Stiller not only takes a dig at method-acting, but also the industry's lack of respect to racial representation. The movie also pokes fun at star egos and drug abuse. Not to mention, studio interference and how crap some of the bosses can be. Remember the foul-mouthed Les Grossman, played in the most entertaining manner by an unrecognisable Tom Cruise? Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: From Chaplin to Tropic Thunder, 5 Best Movies of the Actor that You Need to Watch Right Away.

So for those who are still bothered as to why RDJ went blackface in the film, here's a little trivia - RDJ was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards the next year for his performance in the film (he lost it to the late Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight). And maybe you can have a laugh over Lazarus' famous dialogue in the film.

SPOILER ALERT: Lazarus actually doesn't undergo pigmentation surgery. It was all a fake!

