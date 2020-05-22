Robert Pattinson's Look In Tenet Makes Twitterati Believe He Is Playing Christopher Nolan In The Film

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Tenet, Christopher Nolan (Photo credit: Twitter)

So a new trailer of Christopher Nolan's next feature Tenet released today. These trailers make us believe one day everything will be okay and we will watch a Nolan mind-bender on the big screen. The trailer is everything you would expect from the director whose Inception is still a mystery. The trailer suggests that the director is playing with time here as John David Washington's character can manipulate time. It's time inversion, as the trailer suggests. While many are extremely excited about the many action sets shown, Robert Pattinson's presence is also creating a lot of interest. In fact, some feel Pattinson is playing Nolan in the film as his look mirrors the director. Tenet New Trailer Reveals It Is Not About Time Travel but Time Inversion (Watch Video)

Apart from the perfect placement of Pattinson's entry in the trailer right after it says the director of The Dark Knight trilogy, Twitterati just can't get over the fact that he has been modeled after the director himself. First watch the trailer here...

From Director Christopher Nolan. #TENET, coming to theaters. Watch the new trailer now. pic.twitter.com/qKoPRyHcLE — TENET (@TENETFilm) May 22, 2020

Now check out the reactions:

So is Robert Pattinson playing young Christopher Nolan or..? pic.twitter.com/VjyyN3yD7X — The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) May 22, 2020

Jumping to conclusions!

At The End We Can Conclude Robert Pattinson Is The Christopher Nolan In Movie 📌 #TENET 👍 pic.twitter.com/G2p86VaCvA — _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@PurnaReddy_07_) May 22, 2020

Confirmations have been received

This scene confirms Robert Pattinson is actually playing Christopher Nolan in this film. #TENET pic.twitter.com/gbBywnRaWW — प्रेम (@incognito_prem) May 22, 2020

But some questions need to be asked

Now that's a bit unnecessary!

I would like to place Christopher Nolan under citizen's arrest for forcing Robert Pattinson to dress like him in Tenet pic.twitter.com/I4YzBw5vSZ — Tyler Walczak (@tylerwalczak) May 22, 2020

Ouch! That will hurt

The fact that I'm still attracted to Robert Pattinson even when he is in Christopher Nolan cosplay pic.twitter.com/4WNVDkDyNy — boo boo the fool (@wckdstiles24) May 22, 2020

Devil is in the details, eh?

In this scene robert pattinson is just talking like Christopher nolan,if u clearly observe the way of explaination is same......Whooo...#TENET pic.twitter.com/xi8mrCHZf3 — Sanjay ramakrishna (@psychosanjay12) May 22, 2020

And the questions continue...

Is Robert Pattinson playing a younger Christopher Nolan in @TENETFilm Their mannerisms and dress sense are exactly the same Is #ChristopherNolan actually telling a true story about himself 😂 pic.twitter.com/7yY7hnyLJd — RTSC Craig (@Release_ZSJL) May 22, 2020

Now we can only wait for some statement regarding this from either Robert or Nolan. But we kinda don't mind it. What do you think?