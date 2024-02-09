Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie celebrates her birthday on February 9. The actress married her GoT co-star, Kit Harington and soon they were blessed with two beautiful kids. Rose and Kit's chemistry is undeniable, both on and off-screen. The couple, who first met on the set of the popular HBO show, tied the knot in June 2018, and have been giving us major relationship goals ever since. Whenever they step out together, they always look absolutely stunning, and their pictures are sure to warm your hearts. ‘Jon Snow’ Kit Harington and ‘Ygritte’ Rose Leslie Arrive in Style for Met Gala and Netizens Are Loving It!

One of the most notable things about Rose and Kit's pictures is their natural and effortless appearance. They seem to have a sense of ease and comfort with each other that is rare to find. Whether they're walking hand in hand or sharing a laugh, their love shines through in every frame. Often fans can't get enough of their adorable moments, and it's easy to see why. Ask us to name one of the most beautiful and beloved couples in Hollywood and we'd point our fingers at them.

One of the most iconic pictures of the couple is from their wedding day, where they both look so madly in love. Rose wore a gorgeous lace dress with a long train, while Kit looked dapper in a traditional suit. The picture shows the couple holding hands and enjoying their day to the fullest. It's a moment that fans will always treasure, and it perfectly captures the love and happiness that the couple share. Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles.

But it's not just their formal pictures that are stunning. Even when they're out and about, running errands or going for a walk, Rose and Kit always look so good together. Rose's fashion sense is impeccable, and she always manages to look both stylish and comfortable. Kit, on the other hand, has a more laid-back style, but he always looks handsome and put-together. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of their mushy pics together.

Such a Gorgeous Couple!

Rose Leslie - Kit Harington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Happy in His Company

Rose Leslie - Kit Harington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Frame It!

Rose Leslie - Kit Harington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Perfect Example of a Good Looking Couple

Rose Leslie - Kit Harington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Have Eyes Only For Each Other

Rose Leslie - Kit Harington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One Handsome 'Jodi'

Rose Leslie - Kit Harington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We Were Rooting For Them Since Forever

Rose Leslie - Kit Harington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are a couple that fans can't help but root for. Their chemistry is palpable, and their love is truly inspiring. Whether they're walking the red carpet or just hanging out at home, they always look happy and in love.

