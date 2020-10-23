Is there any actor in the world with such a wicked, self-deprecating sense of humour as Ryan Reynolds? The Hollywood actor is a great combination of good looks and funny bones, as he continues to entertain us both on and off screen. While the actor has been part of quite a few popular blockbusters, his most popular role is indubitably Deadpool in the X-Men franchise. It was a role that Reynolds was born to play. Ryan Reynolds Reveals Green Lantern ‘Secret Reynolds Cut’ With a Tom Cruise ‘Cameo’ and It Is as Ridiculous as It Sounds (Watch Video).

And yet, the beginning was terrible, as he made his debut as Wade Wilson in X-Men: Origins - Wolverine, something every X-Men want to forget. Including Reynolds himself. Persisting with being a superhero, Ryan tried his luck with another franchise, playing Green Lantern for DC. That turned out to be even more terrible.

But thanks to a test footage that went viral, Ryan Reynolds got another chance to play Deadpool, that too as the main lead. The rest is blockbuster history, as both the Deadpool films were not only hits with the fans and also earned big bucks, despite the R-Rating. Deadpool 2: 7 Exciting Cameos Ryan Reynolds' Superhero Film Successfully Hid From Us Before the Release.

As Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds puts his irreverent sense of humour to brilliant use. Without a sense of care, he uses the role to take some fantastic burns on other superhero films, studios, his own roles, and even himself! On the occasion of Ryan Reynolds' 44th birthday, we look at 15 movie quotes from both the Deadpool films that are some great digs!

The Best Dig At The Studio That Financed Deadpool, While Also Being A Hilarious Calling Card!

A Still From Deadpool

Liam Neeson After Hearing This: I Will Find You....

A Still From Deadpool

That Self-Burn Might Cool Some Beck Fans!

A Still From Deadpool

The Studios Seem To Heed This One For The Sequel!

A Still From Deadpool

Martha Jokes Never Fail to Amuse!

A Still From Deadpool 2

Only Deadpool Can Club Saw 7 with The Lion King and Bambi!

A Still From Deadpool 2

So Fox Had A Great Plan (for Minting More Money)

A Still From Deadpool 2

... With Even An Attempt To Dispel the Sexism of That Name!

A Still From Deadpool 2

Alas!

A Still From Deadpool 2

Any Disappointed Elsa Fans Out There? At Least "Let It Go" Sounds Original!

A Still From Deadpool 2

Deadpool Should Have Watched Return of the Jedi

A Still From Deadpool 2

Okay, Dubstep is Not a Thing Anymore, Wade!

A Still From Deadpool 2

Wolverine is His Fave Punching Bag, Innit?

A Still From Deadpool 2

After This Burn, DC Made Shazam!

A Still From Deadpool 2

Oh, Hawkeye!

A Still From Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds is trying hard to get Disney to greenlight Deadpool 3, or at least X-Force, after the studio brought over Fox. Let's hope that we get to hear that good news very soon.

