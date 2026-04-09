The rumours surrounding Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Hamnet actor Noah Jupe have reached a fever pitch following their joint appearance in the May 2026 issue of Tatler Magazine. While the pair has been famously private, fans have been quick to interpret their quiet moments and recent high-profile collaborations as confirmation of a real-life romance. Whether they are officially dating or simply the internet’s favourite new "It Couple," their professional chemistry is currently the talk of the West End. Who Is Sadia Khan? Dating Coach Preaching the ‘High-Value Man and Woman’ Concept Faces Massive Backlash After Controversial Videos Alleging Her to Be a ‘Side Chick’ of Married Man Go Viral.

Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe Dating Rumours - Watch Video

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Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe Debut in ‘Romeo & Juliet’

The speculation follows the opening of Robert Icke’s radical new production of Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre, where Sink and Jupe are making their professional stage debuts. Directed with a visceral energy, the production focuses on the "sliding door" moments of the tragic plot, emphasising the youthful intensity and sexuality of the star-crossed lovers. Critics have praised the pair's extraordinary chemistry, with many noting how Sink’s luminous Juliet perfectly balances Jupe’s boyish and passionate Romeo.

May 2026 Tatler Cover Pictures – See Post

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Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe Cover Shoot Goes Viral

The buzz intensified with their May 2026 Tatler cover story, which features the duo in a series of intimate, high-fashion portraits photographed by Oli Kearon. The feature highlights their transition from screen stars to stage leads, but the candid nature of the shoot has led many to believe the star-crossed chemistry isn't just for the theatre. While neither Sink nor Jupe has released a formal statement, the "if you know, you know" energy of their public appearances has fans convinced that they have transitioned from co-stars to a couple. Is BTS Jin Dating His ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ MV Co-Star Shin Se Kyung? Viral Photos Spark Relationship Rumours.

Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe’s Chemistry Fuels Buzz

Rumours about Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Hamnet actor Noah Jupe have gained momentum after their joint appearance in the May 2026 issue of Tatler and their stage debut together in Robert Icke’s production of Romeo & Juliet at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre. While the two actors have remained private about their personal lives, fans have pointed to their quiet public moments and strong on-stage chemistry as signs of a possible romance. Critics have praised their performances, highlighting Sink’s luminous Juliet and Jupe’s impassioned Romeo. The buzz further intensified following their intimate Tatler photoshoot, sparking speculation that their chemistry may extend beyond the stage. The production is currently running until June 20, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).