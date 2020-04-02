Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Goes Through a Major Change Amid Delay Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Black Widow Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Marvel)

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, MCU's next film, Black Widow, is undergoing a major change. After the movie was delayed from its May 2020 release date, due to the global lockdown, the film has brought on board a new music composer. Formerly this year, French composer Alexandre Desplat was announced to be composing the film. The Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer has scored films like The Shape of Water, Little Women and Isle of Dogs. But as per a report by Film Music Reporter, he has been shown the exit door. The reason for the same is unclear at the moment. Black Widow Trailer: From Iron Man 2 to Black Panther, Fans Find Interesting Callbacks in Scarlett Johansson's Superhero Film.

The report further adds that Lorne Balfe - best known for scoring Mission Impossible: Fallout - has been brought on board for the film. Now, what makes us really curious is that if the film was not delayed, this was dangerously close to reworking on its music.

This won't be the first time Marvel Studios has come dangerously close to the release date before polishing the final product. The VFX team of global winner Avengers: Endgame was working on some scenes until two weeks before the release date.

Or maybe Marvel is being extra particular about the music of the film. So far, the promos of Black Widow has had exceptionally beautiful background score. The final trailer was pumped up by "We Are Gods" track by Harry Lightfoot. The first teaser of the film featured "Replica" by JNUARY.

Black Widow will feature Scarlett Johansson's titular spy dealing with the demons from the past. The movie is set before Avengers: Infinity War. Black Widow will be taking down the supervillain Taskmaster, who has the ability to imitate action moves to perfection.