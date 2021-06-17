Scott Adkins is mainly known for his roles in direct-to-video movies where he displays his incredible talents as a martial artist. He started off his career by starring in 2006’s Undisputed II: Last Man Standing as Yuri Boyka and then received acclaim for his role as an action star and then went on to star in two of its sequels. He quickly garnered a reputation as an action movie star as he kept on displaying impressive fight scenes in his films. He has been thrilling audiences with his lightning fast moves and an impeccable talent of making every fight scene entertaining and thrilling. Castle Falls: Dolph Lundgren to Direct and Star Alongside Scott Adkins in the Upcoming Action Film.

So with having so many amazing fight scenes under his belt, for his 45th birthday we are taking a look at five of his best martial arts scenes.

Hallway Fight (Close Range)

Playing the role of Colt MacReady, this particular hallway fight scene is shot in a single take as that was the craze around the time of Close Range’s release, and oh boy what a fight it was. It was a high octane action scene that would keep you at the edge of your seat. He takes on a bunch of henchmen and in an amazing fashion picks them off one by one.

Sports Store Fight (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning)

What’s a better way to cap off an amazing car chase scene? You follow it up with an amazing hand to hand combat scene. Playing the role of John, Adkins takes on his enemy Magny played by the MMA fighter Andrei Arlovski. It’s an amazing display of martial arts that lets both of its stars shine as they completely wreck the store.

Debut Fight (Undisputed II: Last Man Standing)

His first action scene, Adkins as Yuri Boyka puts on an incredible display of martial arts that would go on to make this his most popular role. It put Adkins in a great spotlight as he got to display his talent as an amazing martial artist and quickly established himself as an actor who should be taken seriously.

Astral Fight (Doctor Strange)

After finding himself injured Stephen Strange is forced to go to a hospital while he has to fight the Lucian played by Adkins. It's an impressive fight scene that sees both the parties turn into their astral forms as they have a fight to the death. It's filled with some really impressive visuals and has high stakes to it.

Yuri vs Dolor (Undisputed III: Redemption)

Out of all action scenes that the Undisputed franchise has thrown at us, this fight scene from Undisputed III: Redemption is the best. It’s the franchise’s most iconic fight as it is filled with some great tension to it and is simply a great exchange of martial arts between the two actors.

