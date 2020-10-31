Could we hate 2020 any more? Well, the answer is yes. This tragic year has seen more than its fair share of loss in both the Hollywood and Bollywood industry. And the latest legend to leave this world is the original James Bond, actor Sean Connery. The 90-years-old actor breathed his last on October 31 and is believed to have died in his sleep. Sean made a mark so big with his role as James Bond, that he was always associated with the series even after a host of other well-known Hollywood faces took over the role. Sean Connery, First James Bond Actor, Dies at 90.

And its just not fans of Connery's films that are devastated on hearing about the news. The entirety of Bollywood and Hollywood actors have been left heartbroken on hearing about Connery's passing.

Sean went on to play James Bond in seven movies and became an international celebrity. However, not wanting to get typecast, the actor took up other roles and has left behind an impressive body of work. Sean Connery had achieved a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime achievement in 1999 and was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. Also known as Sir Sean Connery, the actor's legacy will be cherished and he will be deeply missed. Condolences to his family!

