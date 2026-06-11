Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting Former Child Actor 20 Years Ago in New Lawsuit

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, currently incarcerated in a federal prison, is now the target of another sexual assault lawsuit, this one brought by an anonymous former child actor. The plaintiff, identified in court documents as John Doe, claims Combs sexually assaulted him at a Hollywood Hills networking event nearly two decades ago, in May 2007. The civil complaint, filed recently in Los Angeles County Superior Court, adds to the growing list of legal challenges facing the embattled music executive. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Release Date Moved Ahead of Appeal Hearing, Rapper To Be Released on THIS Date.

Sean Combs Accused of Sexual Assault of Minor

According to the lawsuit, John Doe, who was a minor at the time, attended what was described as a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in May 2007. He alleges that Sean Combs invited him into a private room to discuss potential career opportunities and, once alone, offered him an alcoholic beverage. The complaint details that after consuming the drink and feeling its effects, Combs allegedly began touching the plaintiff, pulled down his pants and underwear, and performed oral sex on him. John Doe states he expressed discomfort with Combs' actions, but the alleged assault continued.

The lawsuit names Combs as a defendant, alongside talent agencies Lang Talent, its founder Diedre Lang, and Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency. The plaintiff contends that these agencies, which represented him as a child actor, failed in their duty to adequately supervise and protect him, sending him to the event without a chaperone and exposing him to a vulnerable situation. The complaint asserts several claims including childhood sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, negligent supervision of a minor, and sexual harassment, seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Diddy Denies Allegations

In response to the newly filed lawsuit, a spokesperson for Sean Combs, Juda Engelmayer, issued a strong denial. Engelmayer stated that the allegations from the "so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous." The spokesperson further described the plaintiff as "another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers," adding unequivocally, "Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest".

A Pattern of Legal Troubles for the Mogul

This latest lawsuit arrives amidst a tumultuous period for Sean Combs. The 56-year-old mogul is currently serving a 50-month (approximately four-year) federal prison sentence at a low-security facility in New Jersey. His incarceration stems from a conviction in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a federal sex trafficking trial in New York, where he was acquitted of more severe sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Combs is expected to be released on May 8, 2028.

Combs' public legal troubles escalated in late 2023 after federal authorities raided his homes on March 25, 2024, and a video surfaced showing him assaulting his former girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. Ventura herself filed a high-profile lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, alleging rape, abuse, and sex trafficking, though that case was settled the following day swiftly, reportedly for USD 20 million. Since then, dozens of additional civil lawsuits have been filed against Combs, with some plaintiffs asserting they were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Make First Amendment Argument; Rapper To Release From Jail in April 2028.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is actively reviewing two separate sexual assault cases against Combs. These cases originate from allegations made in 2025 by Florida-based music producer Jonathan Hay, who claimed incidents occurred in 2020 and 2021, including Diddy masturbating in front of him and forcing him to perform oral sex. The cases were presented to prosecutors in January 2026. Combs' legal team has also vigorously denied Hay's allegations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).