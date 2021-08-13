Sebastian Stan has come a long way from being known as “the guy from Gossip Girl”. Being one of the leads in the world's largest franchise right now, Sebastian Stan has become a phenomenon by portraying Bucky Barnes. Garnering a massive fan base over the years, Stan has enjoyed quite the popularity, and something that’s well deserved. He has unparalleled charisma on and off screen which helps in making his presence felt. Sebastian Stan Birthday: From Gossip Girl to I Tonya - Here's a Look At the Actor's Best Work Outside of MCU.

Stan has great range in his roles where he can play some really fun characters while simultaneously portraying a tortured soul with so much trauma behind him. It’s this aspect of Sebastian Stan’s acting that gives so much credence and makes him a perfectionist in what he does.

With having three films hit above $1 billion, Stan has quite the stacked box office revenue with his filmography. With being a part of the MCU this is a given considering just how popular it is in modern day Hollywood. So to celebrate Sebastian Stan’s 39th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films ranked according to their box office performance.

The Martian ($630.2 Million)

Sebastian Stan in The Martian

Ridley Scott is quite synonymous now in the realm of sci-fi, and he proves that again why he is a master of it. The Martian follows a lone survivor on Mars who is forced to live there alone for a year after being accidentally left behind his crew. The movie has amazing heart and depth to it which is bolstered by an amazing cast including the likes of Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain. Sebastian Stan plays the role of Chris Beck, a flight surgeon on board. Stan’s character gives The Martian some much needed feel of togetherness which is again complimented by his co-stars. If you’re looking for a fun and surprisingly emotional sci-fi flick, then The Martian is for you. What If? Review: Marvel’s Disney+ Animated Series Is Daring, Fun and Loaded With Surprises.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714.4 Million)

Sebastian Stan in Captain America: The Winter Soldier

A sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier follows Steve Rogers as he is on the run from SHIELD and has to face the deadly Winter Soldier. The film is filled with all the twist and turns that you would expect from a Marvel film and boasts some impressive action scenes. Although it’s the chemistry between Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan that steals the show. They square off against each other in some really impressive hand to hand combat scenes and the heart between them makes this duo one of the best in MCU. Sebastian Stan's Hilarious Reactions As He Watches Gossip Girl's Pilot to Celebrate 13 Years Of the Show Will Leave You in Splits.

Captain America: Civil War ($1.153 Billion)

Sebastian Stan in Captain America: Civil War

Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Bucky Barnes and Civil War picks up the story from The Winter Soldier. With the Sokovia accords in place, Steve Rogers finds himself on the run again in the aim of protecting Bucky. The events lead to the Avengers disbanding and causing major implications in the MCU. Again the highlights over here was the development of Steve and Bucky’s relationship and resulted in one kickass finale.

Avengers: Infinity War ($2.084 Billion)

Sebastian Stan in Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War had massive hype surrounding it, and for good cause. A culmination of all the films before it, Infinity War follows Thanos as he assembles all the Infinity Stones in the hopes to wipe out half the universe. With probably the most superheroes on screen a comic book movie has had, Infinity War was a massive success and a jaw dropping prelude to Avengers: Endgame. Although Stan had a short role in this, it advanced the character of Bucky Barnes and made it even more sad to watch him get dusted.

Avengers: Endgame ($2.798 Billion)

Sebastian Stan in Avengers: Endgame

A conclusion to the Infinity Saga of the MCU, Endgame featured our fallen heroes bringing everyone back who became a victim of the snap. Avengers: Endgame went on to become the highest grossing film of all time but was unfortunately defeated by Avatar after it had its re-release. Nonetheless Endgame is a milestone for blockbusters and provided a great conclusion for some of our favorite characters. It gave us the final goodbye between Steve and Bucky and effectively set up the show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).