If you think being a star is a cakewalk, then it is definitely not. Well, talking on the same lines, Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone recently opened a can of worms and made some shocking revelations in her new memoir The Beauty of Loving Twice. She talked about her career's iconic film, Basic Instinct and spoke about her "terrifying" experience while working on the flick. In a recent excerpt published by Vanity Fair, the actress claimed how she was tricked into not wearing underwear for a scene in the erotic thriller.

She said she was asked to take her underwear off by a member of the film production in the highly controversial and now famous cross-legged scene. Ahead, she mentioned that she was called to see the final cut, "with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project."

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,' " she wrote. "Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls–. … It was me and my parts up there," she recalled.

Well, it did not end there, as reportedly, Sharin slapped director Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to her car, and called lawyer, Marty Singer. In the memoir, she also added that she was asked to sleep with her co-star to build chemistry on screen. Stay tuned!