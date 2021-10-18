Shazam! Fury of the Gods is well into post-production, but still way off release. Slated for a 2023 release, Shazam! Fury of the Gods can’t come soon enough as we eagerly wait for Zachary Levi’s next outing as the DC superhero. Until we wait for a teaser trailer, this DC Fandome we were teased with a behind the scenes look at the film. Shazam: Fury of The Gods Recent Set Leaks Give Us a New Look of Zachary Levi's Battle-Damaged Suit!

The teaser featured everything new that we will be seeing in the film including a first look at Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as Hesperia and Kalypso. The video showed us what new things we can expect from the sequel and exactly how deep they will be diving into the Shazam lore.

So let’s take a look at everything new we learned about Shazam! Fury of the Gods at DC Fandome.

The Shazam! Family Will Have a Bigger Role

Shazam Family (Photo Credit: DC)

While in the first Shazam!, the family had quite a small role towards the end, it looks like they will have a bigger presence here. This is really exciting to hear because it looks like we will be getting double the superhero action over here.

Freddy Gets a Girlfriend

Freddy and his Girlfriend (Photo Credit: DC)

It looks like the film will focus more on Freddy’s personal life too. He is shown sitting with a girl hinting towards a romantic plot, although it seems like she knows about his ties with Shazam.

First Look at Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu

Hespera and Kalypso (Photo Credit: DC)

While we already got a look at them before because of leaks, it was great to see them in action. Hespera and Kalypso seem to have their own motives considering they are daughters of Atlas, and they just look all the more badass.

Greek Mythological Monsters

Minotaur (Photo Credit- DC)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods also seems to be diving more into Greek mythology by introducing monsters. The few creatures that we got to see were Minotaurs, Harpies and Dragons. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: 5 Things We Would Like To See in Zachary Levi’s Next DC Outing,

New Mythological Locations

Rock of Eternity (Photo Credit: DC)

While of course the film will take place in Shazam’s hometown of Philadelphia, we will be even going to new places. Athens, Rock of Eternity, Library of Eternity and Realm of the Gods were the new locations that were teased.

Djimon Hounsou Returns

Djimon Hounsou as Shazam (Photo Credit: DC)

Given his fate in Shazam!, there was no way that he could come back, but it looks like he is. In the Behind the Scenes video you can clearly see Djimon Hounsou suited up as Shazam. We still don’t know how he factors into the plot, but it is exciting to see him return.

