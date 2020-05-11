SNL Song Asking Parents To 'Let Kids Drink' Alcohol During Quarantine Triggers Online Debate

Let Kids Drink (Photo Credits: Twitter/SNL)

Popular sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live aired its season finale on May 10. The crew members have been filming the show from home for the past few weeks. The finale episode saw the return of Alec Baldwin playing the role of POTUS Donald Trump. But that was barely a conversation starter on social media. Twitterati were clashing over something crazier. The show included a parody song called "Let Kids Drink" - where the title is self-explanatory. So, the show, through a song, pled that kid should be allowed to drink alcohol, to give parents some relief during this time of staying at home. "Let kids drink, just like Mom and Dad," the cast sings. "If they got a little buzz on, would it really be that bad?"

The song, obviously a joke, triggered a minor debate on social media. Some enjoyed the joke. While a few argued how the song took it a little too far. Even more so as the video included clips and pics of kids with alcohol. In no time, the song was trending all over Twitter. Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Jokes about Engagement to Colin Jost in Marvel-Themed SNL Monologue.

Check Out The Song Here:

Here’s #SNL making the pitch to let kids drink during quarantine. pic.twitter.com/wBbwjluK31 — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) May 10, 2020

Check Out Some Negative Reactions:

Incredible that #SNL ignores cast members' deaths due to #addiction and #alcoholism and produces this sick sketch #LetKidsDrink. Insulting to the millions of Americans in #recovery and an ignorant overlooking of the real consequences of underage drinking.https://t.co/GR2DNfBbEE — Langdon Jenkins (@digital_dad) May 11, 2020

Too Close To The Truth:

#LetKidsDrink Not at all funny when it’s too close to the truth. I love humor-all kinds, but this skit landed flat. #SNLAtHome The rest of the show was one of the best, especially #WeekendUpdate — Janet Sparling (@janetsama) May 10, 2020

SOME FOUND IT HILARIOUS:

#SNLFinale let kids drink musical was hilarious — toni lharen (@elaortizdani) May 11, 2020

Shared without any comments:

Let Kids Drink was a highlight of #SNL last night and this season. Have the culture warriors on the right who have no sense of humor started whining about it yet? — PostponedArt (@PhanArt) May 10, 2020

Josh Gad, the actor who played Olaf in Frozen, joined the song - an Olaf cameo - singing, "And now here's a bedtime story: it's vodka, soda, lime." The lyrics also included: "Let kids drink, just a couple sips. They'll be happier and funnier, and they'll fall asleep by six."