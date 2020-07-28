It is definitely a time to rejoice for the Jonas’ as they have welcomed the little bundle of joy in their lives! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become parents to a baby girl! Yes, this lovely couple has welcomed their first child and named her Willa. According to reports, Sophie gave birth to her daughter on July 22 in Los Angeles. Fans are extremely delighted to hear this good news and have been showering the newly blessed parents with tons of love and good wishes on Twitter. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Become Parents, Game of Thrones Actress Gives Birth to a Daughter Named Willa.

Talking about the newest member in the family, a source was quoted as saying, “The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl,” reports Entertainment Tonight. Joe and Sophie had never made any official announcement about expecting their first child. But the couple was often spotted by the shutterbugs as they stepped out for a walk. Let’s take a look at what fans have to say: Mom-To-Be Sophie Turner Cradles Her Baby Bump As She Steps Out For A Walk With Joe Jonas and Her Parents.

Happy For Jophie

Willa Jonas - first of her name , princess in the North , daughter of Jophie, saviour of 2020 Cherry blossom #SophieTurner @joejonas — Karthik_ro45 (@McRajesha) July 28, 2020

Fans Are Extremely Delighted

Wow! Feels like only yesterday I was watching JONAS LA. Congrats @joejonas and #SophieTurner ❤ Wish you all the happiness and health :) — Hilâl (@HilalMelike1209) July 28, 2020

Fans Know It

Omg congratulations to the new parents to a beautiful baby girl @joejonas and #SophieTurner you guys will be fantastic parents ❤️ — sierra gordon (@JonasLover21smg) July 28, 2020

Tons Of Love For Joe And Sophie

Cheers To Parenthood

Tons Of Love To The Jonas'

Congratulations to @joejonas and #SophieTurner on the arrival of their baby girl! Much love to the both of you and your families! 🤱🏼💗 pic.twitter.com/xccyWRgS8u — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) July 27, 2020

The Newest Mommy In Town

We are sure, the family must be extremely excited for Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and their baby girl Willa. Fans are eagerly looking forward to see the first photo of this little munchkin. We once again congratulate Sophie and Joe and the entire Jonas family for the newest addition in their lives.

