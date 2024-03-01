Netflix launches Adam Sandler's strangely poignant celestial thriller Spaceman, featuring a first look at Paul Dano's eerie alien spider, directed by Johan Renck and scripted by Colby Day. The film had a theatrical release on February 23, and now it is set for Netflix's debut on March 1. Based on Jaroslav Kalfař's novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film stars Sandler as Jakub, an astronaut navigating the cosmos. Departing from his usual comedic roles, Sandler delivers a sombre and introspective performance, supported by a cast including Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini. Spaceman Trailer: Adam Sandler Reaches for the Stars in Netflix’s Next Space Film, to Stream on the OTT Platform from March 1 (Watch Video).

Hours after Spaceman’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Khufiya has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels

Spaceman full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Spaceman 2023 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Spaceman Tamilrockers, Spaceman Tamilrockers HD Download, Spaceman Movie Download Pagalworld, Spaceman Movie Download Filmyzilla, Spaceman Movie Download Openload, Spaceman Movie Download Tamilrockers, Spaceman Movie Download Movierulz, Spaceman Movie Download 720p, Spaceman Full Movie Download 480p, Spaceman Full Movie Download bolly4u, Spaceman Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Spaceman Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Spaceman First Look: Adam Sandler Faces Cosmic Crisis in This Sci-Fi Drama, Netflix Announces March 2024 Premiere (Watch Video).

Watch Spaceman Trailer:

Apart from Spaceman, there are several other newly released movies and series that have become the victims of online piracy. It includes Sunflower 2, Blue Star, and Poor Things, among others, that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).