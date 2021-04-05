Sterling K. Brown has made a pretty good name for himself in the television sphere with two Emmy awards under his belt. Becoming a house old name by appearing in the hit 2016 show This is Us, Sterling K. Brown showed that he is an actor of great calibre. Sterling K. Brown Joins Rachel Brosnahan For Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3! Read Details.

While Sterling doesn’t have many main roles, he has proven to carry his own even as a supporting actor. Any scene that he is in, he makes sure that he steals it. His on-screen presence is absolutely even though he isn’t in the main role. He makes his presence noticeable and that’s the mark of a really good actor. So to celebrate his 45th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his career’s best performances. Black Panther Actor Sterling K Brown Breaks Down In Tears After Knowing That His Ancestors Were Slaves.

Will Traeger (The Predator)

While plenty was wrong was with 2018’s The Predator, Brown wasn’t one of them. His antagonistic turn was quite entertaining and quite frankly made the movie watchable. He chewed up the scenery and gave 100% to this role. He could have been another bland villain, but it’s his charisma that made the role fun.

Gordon Walker (Supernatural)

Brown had a recurring role for 3 episodes in the show. He played a vampire hunter trying to take down Sam Winchester as he believed he was a vampire. While his appearance was brief and later was killed off in the show, his scenes were still very much entertaining.

Christopher Darden (American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J Simpson)

Based on the true story of the trial of O.J Simpson, Brown plays the prosecuting attorney Christopher Darden. His scenes are intense and acted wonderfully by Brown, which then of course then went on to earn him his first Emmy award.

N’Jobu (Black Panther)

While his appearance is really brief, Brown brings in a really emotional performance. His storyline is that of him betraying King T’Chaka and dying for it, leading his son to grow up without a father and have disdain for Wakanda. With only a few minutes on screen, his performance will still bring a tear to your eye.

Randall Pearson (This is Us)

The complex nature of this character is acted out beautifully by Brown. The characters ambitions and perseverance are portrayed very well on the screen, and while the arc of the character is heartbreaking, it's elevated by Brown's performance. This is also the second role that won him an Emmy award.

