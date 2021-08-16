Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Steve Carell has been seen in some very impressive movie outings in recent times, and even getting Oscar nominations for himself. He even returned to the TV format with his Netflix series Space Force and Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. But for many of his fans, Carell would always be the infallible Michael Scott from one of the funniest comedy series ever, The Office, the American adaptation of the UK-based series by the same name, that ran between 2005-2013. Akshay Kumar As Michael Scott in This Funny Twitter Thread Will Leave You in Splits; Netizens Laugh at the Striking Similarity.

Despite playing the Boss from Hell thanks to his incompetence in handling an office or his unprofessional work ethics, Michael Scott still managed to endear himself to fans thanks to his goofy personality, his innocuous nature and his inadvertent foot-in-mouth disease. On the occasion of Steve Carell's birthday , let's look at 10 of Michael Scott's funniest quotes from the series.

Face of the Joke!

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Someone Show of Statistics of Drunk Driving, Please...

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Errr...

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Sums Up Himself Perfectly Here!

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Every News Debate Ever...

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Not Exactly Something You Want to Read on a Monday...

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Maths Makes Sense, Kinda...

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Michael Scott, the Wordsmith...

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Ewww....

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Poor Michael...

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) Quote from The Office (Photo Credit: NBC/LatestLY)

Steve Carell had left The Office even before the show ended, in its seventh season. He returned for the two-episode finale as a guest star. Steve Carell was also part of the virtual unofficial cast reunion that took place last year on actor Jon Krasinski (Jim Halpert)'s podcast where they recreated the famous wedding dance for a newly-married couple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).