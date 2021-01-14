Steven Soderbergh made his debut as a director in the West with Sex Lies and Videotape. This flick not only launched him as an ace filmmaker but it also changed how cinema was perceived in Hollywood. Ahead in his career, he churned movies that were right according to him and never paid heed to what others felt about his work. That’s not it, as he also handled success in quite a commendable way along with making efforts to bring films that connected with the masses. While he did experience lows professionally, but that didn’t stop him from attempting new stories. Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Matt Damon’s Contagion Gains Popularity; Here’s Where You Can Binge Watch the Movie Online.

His approach to the cinema might be uncommercial at times, but that's what's the essence of Steven. Be it Out of Sight to the recent highly talked movie Contagion, Soderbergh never failed to impress. And as the director celebrates his birthday today (Jan 14) we are about to list five of his best works and also tell you where to watch them.

Out of Sight (1998)

Starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, this happens to Steven’s best work so far. Filmmaker’s powerful story about a thief and female marshal, who are enemies but ultimately fall in love with each other is divine. Must watch, if you haven’t!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, iTunes

Traffic (2000)

This one won Steven an Academy Award for Best Director. Soderbergh’s smart direction gave an in-depth view into the world of the illegal drug trade. The story revolves around the lives of four people intertwine and gets messy because of the drug trade in the USA.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

A remake of the 1960 Rat Pack film of the same name, Ocean’s Eleven was Soderbergh’s commercial success which was loved by both critics and moviegoers. This one was all about gangster Danny Ocean and his assembled group of eleven with an aim to rob three casinos in Vegas. It’s entertaining AF!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu

Contagion (2011)

Steven’s attempt garnered a lot of popularity in 2020 as the film revolved around the premises of pandemic. The film was out long back before COVID-19 created a ruckus globally. Contagion centres around a deadly virus which are spreading at an alarming rate and are transmitted by respiratory droplets and fomites. Go for it!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Netflix

Magic Mike (2012)

Channing Tatum and Soderbergh collaborate for an entertaining film that shows the stripper culture and is full of seduction, charm and whatnot. Agreed, that this one may not be the director’s clever work, but it’s enjoyable for sure.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Vudu

That’s it, guys! These are hand-picked and a few great works of Steven Soderbergh that are visual treats in their own way. He is cinema’s most versatile and prolific filmmakers, and there is no doubt about it. Happy Birthday, Steven. Stay tuned!