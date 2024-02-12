Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who is again donning the Deadpool suit for his upcoming film Deadpool and Wolverine, has no idea where his wife, Blake Lively, is. “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also, has anyone seen my wife?” the 47-year-old actor hilariously posted on Instagram midway through the NFL title game, reports People magazine. Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser: Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson is About to Be 'Marvel Jesus' With Hugh Jackman's Logan for Company! (Watch Video).

Ryan Reynolds' Instagram Story

Ryan Reynolds Instagram Story

Blake Lively was seen with close friend Taylor Swift, arriving at the big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and putting on her own style show. As per People, the Gossip Girl alum, 36, wore a red Adidas tracksuit with a white cropped tank top. But rather than keep it fully sporty, she paired the look with stiletto heels. She also teased her hair into retro '80s-style curls for some sexy Vegas vibes. Post Malone’s performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ before kickoff caught the friends on the big screen swaying and singing along to the patriotic song.

Last fall, Reynolds joined his wife and their friends for a Chiefs game when they played the New York Jets in October. Additionally, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Antoni Porowski and Shawn Levy joined the crew, which also featured Swift.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).