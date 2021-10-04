Susan Sarandon is one of the best actors of our generation. Appearing in countless movies ranging from comedies to drama, Sarandon has had a great and diverse career worthy of being called great. She plays her characters so effortlessly that it’s always a treat to watch her on screen. Susan Sarandon surely has deserved all the awards that she has received during her career and it makes us more of a fan of hers. Oscar-Winning Actress Susan Sarandon Slams Hospitals for Lacking 'Price Transparency' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic/

So to celebrate Susan Sarandon’s 75th birthday, we are taking a look at 11 of her best movie quotes.

Enchanted

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Little Women

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Atlantic City

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Thelma & Louise

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Bull Durham

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

James And The Giant Peach

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Banger Sisters

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Dead Man Walking

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

A Dry White Season

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Elizabethtown

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Igby Goes Down

Susan Sarandon Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

We hope that Susan Sarandon continues to have a great career where she continues to bring us laughs and wow us with her excellent roles. With this we finish off the list and wish Susan Sarandon a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).