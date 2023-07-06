Sylvester Stallone is the legend of the game. An action star through and through, the actor has constantly been going and showing no signs to stop while delivering one heart pounding action film after the other. He is a man who just completely gets it, and Stallone make all of his character seem larger than life which really help them stand the test of time. Sylvester Stallone To Return as Gabriel Gabe Walker in Cliffhanger Sequel- Reports.

Having had so many iconic roles under his belt, Stallone has carried the action genre in so many ways while also excelling dramatic roles every now and then. So, to celebrate Sylvester Stallone turning 77, we are taking a look at five of the star’s most iconic characters that have defined his career.

King Shark (The Suicide Squad)

While the role itself is relatively news, fans completely fell in love with King Shark when he debuted in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Just voicing the anthropomorphic shark with a heavily limited vocabulary, Stallone’s voice was a treat to hear here. Having lines that fans still quote to the day, its safe to say this was a job well done.

Barney Ross (The Expendables)

Another of Stallone’s highly recognisable franchises, The Expendables movies have seen him play the role of Barney Ross, the leader of the titular mercenary group. While the film features some of the biggest action stars working today, Stallone still stands tall above all and delivers an entertaining performance.

Freddy Heflin (Copland)

When you think about Stallone, the classic figure of an 80s action star comes to mind. However, for Copland, Stallone completely transformed himself to play Freddy Heflin, a small-town cop, who comes into conflict with the NYPD when he decides to blow the lid off their corruption. It’s a really fun dramatic turn from Stallone, and one that definitely cements it as one of his career’s best.

Rambo (The Rambo Movies)

While the subsequent Rambo films have been a mixed bag, the legacy of First Blood is still iconic. Introducing us to John Rambo, a Vietnam vet betrayed by the system and doing his best to survive while everybody is after him. Seeing Stallone be just more than an action star here, the film really sees him dig out an amazing performance.

Rocky Balboa (The Rocky Franchise)

Rocky Balboa is one of the most inspirational characters you will ever come across and its all thanks to Stallone’s great and hard-hitting portrayal of the boxer. A rag to the riches story that feels timeless, this is more than a sports-drama and easily remains the best work of the actor’s career. The Expendables 4 Trailer: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham Team Up With Megan Fox and 50 Cent For Some High-octane Chase and Action (Watch Video).

Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest actors of our decade and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

