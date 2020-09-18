Marvel or Disney Marvel has been working a lot towards making their superhero universe a diverse entity. Black Panther is one such crowning moment that even fetched a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards for the first time ever. Later, Captain Marvel with Brie Larson as the superwoman was added to MCU with a raging welcome. Now Tatiana Maslany will join the Marvel world as the She-Hulk. The announcement was made last night and since then it has been trending on social media. MCU fans just can't stop celebrating the selection. Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk: From Orphan Black to The Other Half, Looking at Some of her Best Roles before She Joins MCU

When it comes to MCU or any superhero discussion, it can't be without some conspiracy theories. So there are few on Twitter who are speculating what can happen and what could have happened. There are few Spiderman instances too. Here are a few reactions that Twitter has been getting about Tatiana's selection as She-Hulk.

YESSS she hulk is finally joining the mcu!! 😍 https://t.co/V4dB1omGgh — amren; suicide prevention month! (@_acgarcia) September 18, 2020

Owning She-Hulk

Tatiana maslany is one of the best actresses I’ve ever seen, she’s gonna own the role of she hulk 😌 — dom 🌻 🇹🇬 (@dom_sey) September 18, 2020

Just for Tatiana

I’ve never heard of She-hulk tbh. But Tatiana Maslany is fucking awesome 🥰 — I V Coffee Stat (@iv_coffee_stat) September 18, 2020

There are few issues though...

cant believe she hulk is one of the only non skinny female heros in marvel and they cast a skinny to play her. disgusting. — aliyah 🖤 BLM (@staydangerous_) September 18, 2020

Hulk in She-Hulk

Yeah it was already confirmed and he kinda has to be there for her to become She-Hulk — ⧗Billie Banner⧗ (@billieBanner_) September 18, 2020

The one who prayed for it

Peter Parker alert!

Bringing #SheHulk in is probably a good idea. Peter would probably need a good lawer. — KaroBargain.com (@KaroBargain) September 18, 2020

A very legit question. Marvel, are you reading this?

There’s a She-Hulk. At least it’s not Hulkess. Does that make Banner a He-Hulk? Probably not. Sigh. https://t.co/TjkDws2Hxv — ♠️ Nostromodamus (@Sweder) September 18, 2020

Wishlists begin...

I just hope that we can get the good friendship of She Hulk and Spider-Man in the MCU. https://t.co/N6fafNBTLe — The Last True Wanderer (@trash_lifegang) September 18, 2020

The theories are out!

If I am right then there is a high chance of M.O.D.O.K to and A.I.M to appear at She-Hulk D+ Series, this could be the main reason why he was removed at Ant-Man 3 final stages (maybe) and we got Kang. #MODOK #AntMan3 #Marvel @planetcameron @sennemoors @MarvelSheriff @ThatAberl https://t.co/mhKzcUbL5l pic.twitter.com/zFmDAMXWqs — SCARECROW (@_Scarecrow_2) September 18, 2020

Deadline broke the news about Tatiana's casting which got confirmed when Hulk Mark Ruffalo retweeted it. Now everyone is overjoyed.

