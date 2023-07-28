Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem seems to be another animated spectacle of the year as the reviews have nothing but praise for the film. Praising the quality of its animation alongside its "hugely entertaining" story, critics are in love with the portrayal of the turtles in the movie, while also praising the humour. The film is also being called "unapologetically weird," which is to expected off a Seth Rogen written movie. Here are some of the reviews. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem Review: Early Reactions Call Seth Rogen's 'Visually Stunning' Animated Film a 'Total Blast'.

The Hollywood Reporter: That rebellious, anarchic vibe permeates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the umpteenth spin on the classic characters, the screenwriters and producers of which include Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Adopting a decidedly younger spin toward its teenage heroes, the hugely entertaining and funny film seems destined to reinvigorate the franchise and attract plenty of nostalgic adults as well as young fans.

Variety: The movie works best when its creators allow themselves to get truly, unapologetically weird. (The fight scenes are pretty awesome as well, mixing the toon’s unusual look with some very dynamic virtual camera moves.)

Empire: It’s that adolescent experience that keeps this latest entry feeling more alive and engaging than it has any right to. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, co-writers of the script and avowed fans of this franchise, are no strangers to teenage coming-of-age stories, and as well as sprinkling some of their witty, self-aware comedy into the mix — there are knowing nods to the strangeness of the turtles’ origin story — this adolescent outsider tale feels of a piece with Superbad or Blockers.

IGN: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem oozes confidence, energy, and heart, and the animated adventure represents a new high for the Turtles on the big screen. Top-notch voice acting, anchored by Jackie Chan’s Splinter and four instantly lovable teen Turtles, plus a killer Reznor and Ross score ensure that Mutant Mayhem isn’t getting by on looks alone.

