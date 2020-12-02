Hollywood movie buffs have something to cheer for in the times of COVID-19 as Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film Tenet is all set for a theatrical release in India on December 4. The film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Dimple Kapadia in major roles and was already released in the USA and European circuits overseas and surprisingly it performed well despite the COVID-19 scare. Interestingly, it took Christopher Nolan for more than five years to write the screenplay after deliberating about Tenet's central ideas for over a decade. The sci-fi film's pre-production began in late 2018, casting concluded in March 2019, and principal photography lasted three months in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Tenet Actor Robert Pattinson Opens Up About Christopher Nolan’s Sheer Filmmaking Brilliance

The COVID-19 Pandemic forced John David Washington, Robert Pattinson movie's release date a bit further and it hit select theatres around the globe. Trade analysts predict that the Christopher Nolan film could have easily rake $1 Billion dominating the global box-office if COVID-19 didn't hit the world. However, it will be interesting to see how well does Nolan's film do in India which is adversely affected due to the pandemic. Tenet might do well in metro cities especially in multiplexes but the box-office numbers would surely differ big-time due to the current COVID-19 situation. So if you are planning to watch Christopher Nolan's Tenet in the theatre near you, Here is everything you need to know about John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia starrer. Tenet Star John David Washington on Christopher Nolan: He Exceeded My Expectations, Fully Embraced Me and Championed My Performance

Cast

Tenet features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in major roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

Plot

Fans might be wondering about the convoluted plot of Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet ever since its trailer was released. The official IMDb synopsis of the film reads as follows "Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time."

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Tenet

Box-Office

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has made $350 million globally since its release in August and September and these are undoubtedly overwhelming numbers despite the COVID-19 scare around the world. It will be interesting to see how well does John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia film fares in the Indian circuit after it releases on December 4.

Movie Review

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has got raving reviews from the overseas publications. Indian reviews of the espionage sci-fi thriller aren't out yet. Stay tuned with LatestLY as we will keep you updated with the movie review of Robert Pattinson, John David Washington's film.

