DC FanDome, one of the biggest fan events, that's happening online because, thank you, COVID-19, reveals some very exciting upcoming DC properties, both movies and television. We got Wonder Woman 1984 trailer and The Suicide Cast B-Roll footage. Ahead of The Batman event, we have got the first proper pictures of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman, and it is something that has left fans tizzy. We have an 'emo' Batman here, Emo-Batman anyone? Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson! Let's Take a Look at the Hottest Pictures of the Batman Star as He Turns 34

The first pictures of the actor dropped online and it shows Pattinson in a very brooding look. There is one of him in the cowl, and there is one with him with some heavy-eyeliner. The film shows Batman or his real self, Bruce Wayne in his younger days, as he becomes Gotham's vigilante and world's greatest detective. Robert Pattinson's The Batman Is Not an Origin Story, Confirms Director Matt Reeves.

Check Out More Pictures of The Batman below:

robert pattinson as batman.... that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/41za2Rq4Fl — addison (@heroshardin) August 22, 2020

Pattison's emo look has already created a flutter of memes on Twitter, with people comparing him to Tobey Maguire's look in Spider-Man 3. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot’s Superhero Battles Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in This Action Packed Promo (Watch Video).

Check out some of the Twitter Reactions below:

He Looks Great Anyway!

The Batman looks great! pic.twitter.com/2o9U6B6yW5 — 🎃⚰️Gleb Melnikov, CEO of Halloween⚰️🎃 (@GlebMelnikov8) August 22, 2020

That's Some Backstory!

First photo of Robert Pattinson as Batman. When he was a young boy his father definitely took him into the city to see a marching band pic.twitter.com/2hlvtBfbYd — Paul O'Sullivan (@paulgreywind) August 22, 2020

Oh, Hi! Tobey!

Here is some new look on Robert Pattison’s Batman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/RL7KliHMqm — abuzittin (@abuzittin2e) August 22, 2020

That Floppy Fringe!

Young Bruce must always have a floppy fringe, this is screen Batman 101. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/xi1A49jtHo — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) August 22, 2020

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, will be separate from what we saw in DCEU. In the film, we will also see Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

